Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos cops custom Air Force 1s for Cowboys QB

December has been something of a mixed bag for Dak Prescott, but his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, appears determined to end it on a high note.

Ramos seemingly reached out to Chesler Customs, a sneaker designer on Instagram, to get some customized Air Force 1s for herself and her boyfriend.

The couple's matching sneakers feature a matching rose pattern with the one in pink seemingly for Sarah Jane Ramos, and the one in black for Prescott.

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos expecting a baby

In late November, Sarah Jane Ramos made a stunning announcement that the pair were expecting a child.

"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth. Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you, Dak," Ramos' message read on Instagram.

The Cowboys QB later told reporters:

"Obviously, everyone knows what my mom means to me, so just being able to raise a little girl, I’m excited about it. I’m excited about all of the challenges. I know it’s not going to be easy [for her] being my daughter or being a Prescott, but looking forward to it, every bit of it. ... It’s the dad strength is what I’m playing at."

Ramos and Prescott did well to keep their relationship under wraps for the longest time until Ramos started attending Cowboys games to hype up her boyfriend.

The pair were first spotted together early in Week 1 when the Cowboys faced the New York Giants.

Sarah Jane Ramos then proceeded to attend a number of Cowboys games, witnessing the 38-3 beatdown of the New England Patriots and a Monday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the middle of October.

Dak Prescott on his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos' 30th birthday

They also spent Ramos' 30th birthday together in the middle of November.

What does Sarah Jane Ramos do for a living?

Going by her LinkedIn bio, Ramos works as a wine and spirits specialist at Moet Hennessy. She had previous stints working as a sales consultant at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in Miami from 2017 to 2019.

Little else is known about Prescott's girlfriend.