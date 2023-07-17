Dak Prescott had an unsatisfactory 2022 season as the quarterback of the Cowboys as Dallas couldn't reach the NFC championship game. Also, he had one of his worst seasons, tied for most interceptions thrown with 15.

The two-time Pro Bowler gave a strong prediction when speaking to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at his youth camp.

"I won't have 10 interceptions this year," Prescott said.

Last season marked the fourth in his NFL career with more than 10 interceptions. His 2,860 yards passing were the second-fewest of his seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He missed five starts in 2022 with an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand.

Dak Prescott threw for 23 touchdowns and completed 66.2% of his passes in 2022. The Cowboys signal-caller said many of the turnovers were not all on him:

"I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops. I'm not saying it's on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it."

He also lost a fumble last season, accounting for a total of 16 turnovers. He finished in the top 10 with the most total turnovers and 90 for his career (25 fumbles and 65 interceptions).

How many interceptions has Dak Prescott thrown in his playoff career?

Dak Prescott throws against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last season.

Prescott has made four playoff appearances as the Cowboys quarterback, including one last season. He has thrown for 1,559 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in six career postseason games.

Two of those interceptions came in a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round last season.

Cowboys fans will see if Dak Prescott will throw fewer interceptions in the upcoming season.

