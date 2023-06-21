The Dallas Cowboys have gone through some offensive changes this offseason and quarterback Dak Prescott is loving it. Kellen Moore was let go and head coach Mike McCarthy is now the offensive play-caller.

The franchise needed offensive help for CeeDee Lamb, who at times was a one-man show for Dallas last season. Veteran Brandin Cooks was brought in from the Houston Texans via trade to give the Cowboys and Dak Prescott another huge weapon.

Dak Prescott said on 96.7 The Ticket via Jon Machota of the Athletic:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You’re able to take two 12-win seasons over into this one and build. It’s the first time in my career I can say I feel like consecutive seasons are building. Going back to 2021, we’ve been able to build. We built that year and we can build again. I think that’s the best real chance that you have of making it.

Jon Machota @jonmachota



“You’re able to take two 12-win seasons over into this one and build. It’s the first time in my career I can say I feel like consecutive seasons are building. Going back to 2021, we’ve been able to build. We built that… Dak Prescott on @dfwticket on the Cowboys’ upcoming season:“You’re able to take two 12-win seasons over into this one and build. It’s the first time in my career I can say I feel like consecutive seasons are building. Going back to 2021, we’ve been able to build. We built that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dak Prescott on @dfwticket on the Cowboys’ upcoming season:“You’re able to take two 12-win seasons over into this one and build. It’s the first time in my career I can say I feel like consecutive seasons are building. Going back to 2021, we’ve been able to build. We built that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

He further added:

"You got to give it knocks. You’ve got to see what it feels like. Us having that now, you feel a lot more comfortable, you’re excited about the details, the changes that we’ve had on the offense and just the team. I’m looking forward to it with a lot of excitement.”

What are expectations for Dak Prescott and Cowboys in 2023?

Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys

For the Cowboys, being in the Super Bowl conversation is almost a rite of passage given the franchise's success in the 90s, but that is over 30 years ago.

Having one of the best defenses in the NFL under Dan Quinn and being led by Micah Parsons, the current Cowboys unit is stout, to say the least. But for many, the question marks are on the offense with McCarthy and Prescott.

Some doubt McCarthy's play-calling ability, despite winning a Super Bowl in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers. Then there is Dak.

The jury is still out on Prescott to be the quarterback Dallas need to win a Super Bowl. With an emphasis on giving Dak Prescott a lighter load offensively, the Cowboys might not score as many points as they did under Moore, but will be more "buttoned up," under McCarthy.

The Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders, but for many, they have seen this movie before and are waiting for Dallas to fall on its face.

Poll : 0 votes