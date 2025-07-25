Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is back at work as the team kicks off training camp in Oxnard, California, ahead of the 2025 NFL season. On Friday, Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane, made a sweet appearance at the Cowboys training camp field and later shared a picture-perfect moment on her Instagram.

Sarah posted a cute video with her daughters, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott and Aurora Rayne. In another story, the trio posed with the Cowboys quarterback for a sweet family picture. She added a five-word message in the caption:

“So proud of you QB1 💙.”

Prescott’s elder daughter wore a light grey T-shirt with "Cowboys" written on it paired with a white skirt with navy and grey heart prints. Their newborn daughter, Aurora, was dressed in a navy blue onesie accessorized with a blue bow headband.

The veteran quarterback wore a white T-shirt with the NFL logo on it, paired with navy athletic shorts. Jane was dressed in a white, short-sleeved dress accessorized with a white cap and sunglasses.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah dresses daughters in Cowboys' blue for another visit to QB at training camp [PICS] [IG/@sarahjane]

Dak Prescott opens up about recovery and camp grind

Dak Prescott sat down for an interview at Cowboys training camp. During the conversation, a reporter brought up the subject of his hamstring surgery and pointed out that he appeared to take off a few times during drills.

“Yeah, man, I didn't take off. I just ran," Prescott answered (Timestamp: 2:20). "I mean... Yeah, I'm excited. I feel good. As you said, healthy. It's been a long road to it. Obviously, it started last year during the season, so to be where I am now.

“It's just a blessing just to be out there on the field and feel healthy. A lot of work has went into it, whether it be with the team, Jim Britt, those guys, or whether it be obviously Luke and all the time that we spend together. Yeah, it's a blessing.”

Prescott added that he's focused on staying present and not taking anything for granted. Now that he's healthy, the goal is to keep pushing for improvement.

