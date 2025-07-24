  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott takes break from training to enjoy family time with fiancée, Sarah Jane, and kids at Cowboys camp [WATCH]

Dak Prescott takes break from training to enjoy family time with fiancée, Sarah Jane, and kids at Cowboys camp [WATCH]

By Prasen
Published Jul 24, 2025 21:46 GMT
Dak Prescott takes break from training to enjoy family time with fianc&eacute;e Sarah Jane and kids at Cowboys camp [WATCH]
Dak Prescott takes break from training to enjoy family time with fiancée Sarah Jane and kids at Cowboys camp [WATCH] [IG/@sarahjane]

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, went to meet the star QB at the Cowboys training camp field in Oxnard on Tuesday, July 22.

Ad

The Cowboys QB was seen enjoying some family time with Sarah and his daughter, Mary Jane, in between reps.

In the video posted on X, Prescott asked Sarah:

"Are we good?"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The 30-year-old replied:

"Yeah, it's literally good."

And then the couple walked away together to avoid the cameras. Here's the video:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before heading to training camp, Prescott shared heartfelt moments from his offseason on Instagram. He captioned the post:

“The story of life begins and ends with family. Thankful for a great off-season, it’s only UP from here!”

The QB’s fiancée showed her love by dropping two beautiful comments on the post.

“The LOML and our angel babies!”
“Also you’re hot and no man does it better 🔥.”
Ad

The post included pictures with his fiancée, Sarah, their eldest child, MJ, and newly born daughter, Aurora Raye.

Dak Prescott shares moments with Sarah Jane and daughter [IG/@_4dak]
Dak Prescott shares moments with Sarah Jane and daughter [IG/@_4dak]

Also Read: Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shares glimpse into family's private charter ride

Ad

Dak Prescott speaks with media about youth football camp

During a free youth football camp in early July, Dak Prescott talked to the media and shared how much he looks forward to the camp every year. The 31-year-old talked about the importance of giving back and supporting young athletes through events like this.

A video from the camp was shared on the Dallas Cowboys' YouTube channel two weeks before the quarterback's training camp began.

Ad
"I just said that the other day is this is kind of my signal of like, yeah, football's close, and as you can almost say you smell training camp. I've always done this right, you know, a week or two before camp, and so it's just good for me to get out here and get this rejuvenation of the youth and understand like this, when I was their age, my dreams, my thoughts, how fun the game is and why," the QB said.
Ad
"I fell in love with the game is a lot of things happen, business happens, you can forget about it, right? And it's great just to be back doing these camps,” Dallas QB continued. [0:30]
youtube-cover

Also Read: WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott goes wild after draining impressive putt

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications