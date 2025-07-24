Dak Prescott takes break from training to enjoy family time with fiancée, Sarah Jane, and kids at Cowboys camp [WATCH]

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, went to meet the star QB at the Cowboys training camp field in Oxnard on Tuesday, July 22.The Cowboys QB was seen enjoying some family time with Sarah and his daughter, Mary Jane, in between reps.In the video posted on X, Prescott asked Sarah:&quot;Are we good?&quot;The 30-year-old replied:&quot;Yeah, it's literally good.&quot;And then the couple walked away together to avoid the cameras. Here's the video:Before heading to training camp, Prescott shared heartfelt moments from his offseason on Instagram. He captioned the post:“The story of life begins and ends with family. Thankful for a great off-season, it’s only UP from here!”The QB’s fiancée showed her love by dropping two beautiful comments on the post.“The LOML and our angel babies!”“Also you’re hot and no man does it better 🔥.”The post included pictures with his fiancée, Sarah, their eldest child, MJ, and newly born daughter, Aurora Raye.Dak Prescott shares moments with Sarah Jane and daughter [IG/@_4dak]Also Read: Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shares glimpse into family's private charter rideDak Prescott speaks with media about youth football campDuring a free youth football camp in early July, Dak Prescott talked to the media and shared how much he looks forward to the camp every year. The 31-year-old talked about the importance of giving back and supporting young athletes through events like this.A video from the camp was shared on the Dallas Cowboys' YouTube channel two weeks before the quarterback's training camp began.&quot;I just said that the other day is this is kind of my signal of like, yeah, football's close, and as you can almost say you smell training camp. I've always done this right, you know, a week or two before camp, and so it's just good for me to get out here and get this rejuvenation of the youth and understand like this, when I was their age, my dreams, my thoughts, how fun the game is and why,&quot; the QB said.&quot;I fell in love with the game is a lot of things happen, business happens, you can forget about it, right? And it's great just to be back doing these camps,” Dallas QB continued. [0:30]Also Read: WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott goes wild after draining impressive putt