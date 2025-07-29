Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane celebrates Cowboys QB's 32nd birthday with special message

Dak Prescott turned 32 on Tuesday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback's fiancée, Sarah Jane, shared a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram. She wrote:“Happy birthday to my person. The best in every way possible. I couldn’t love you more and I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍.”Prescott also commented on the post with a sweet message for Sarah.“Thank you my Lover!!! You make me better!! And So thankful for what you give me in Life ❤️❤️ I love you,&quot; he wrote.The post featured a glimpse of the couple’s yacht trip, with both wearing matching all-white outfits. Sarah Jane celebrates Cowboys QB's 32nd birthday with special message [IG/@sarahjane]Sarah also made a surprise visit to the Cowboys' training camp with a birthday card, which was created with help from Prescott’s teammates and was filled with funny, personalized messages. A few players used the moment to joke around, like Jalen Brooks, who wrote:&quot;I am better than you at ping pong.&quot;Also read: Dak Prescott and his fiancee Sarah Jane vacation in Italy 5 days before Cowboys training camp kicks offSarah Jane brings daughters to Cowboys training camp for sweet family moment with Dak PrescottDak Prescott and Sarah Jane have been together since 2023. The couple got engaged in October 2024 and are proud parents of two daughters. Last Friday, Sarah and the girls showed up to support the Cowboys quarterback as he returned to work for training camp in Oxnard, California, ahead of the 2025 NFL season.Later, the 32-year-old Sarah shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, featuring sweet moments with MJ and Aurora during their visit. In another Instagram story, the trio posed with Dak for a lovely family photo, captioned with a five-word message:“So proud of you QB1 💙.”MJ wore a light grey ‘Cowboys’ T-shirt paired with a white skirt covered in navy and grey heart prints, while little Aurora looked adorable in a navy onesie and blue bow headband. Prescott wore a white NFL tee and navy athletic shorts. Sarah was dressed in a white short-sleeved dress, accessorized with a white cap and sunglasses.Sarah Jane brings daughters to Cowboys camp for sweet family moment with Dak Prescott [IG/@sarahjane]Also read: Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shares romantic pic with Cowboys QB month after giving birth to 2nd daughter