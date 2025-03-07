Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane leaves 4-word message for Zack Martin's retirement

After 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin has decided to hang his cleats. On Tuesday, the Cowboys shared a joint Instagram post with Martin, to announce the seven-time All-Pro guard's NFL retirement. The news attracted reactions from his teammates, fans, critics and other players.

Ad

Martin's teammate Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shared her reaction to the guard's retirement. On Thursday, she shared Martin's Instagram post featuring pictures from his retirement press conference, including a four-word message.

"We will miss you," Sarah Jane wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sarah Jane leaves 4-word message for Zack Martin's retirement (Image Credit: Jane/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During the press conference, Martin gave a wholesome speech, thanking the Cowboys' fans for their immense support. He also expressed that the decision to retire wasn't easy, but was something that he had to make.

Ad

Trending

"Football has been a huge part of my life," Martin said. "It's what I know. It's what I love. It's what has shaped me for as long as I can remember. I did not make this decision lightly. It comes after a long thought and prayer. But the time has come for my football journey to reach its end."

Ad

Dak Prescott shared his reaction to Zack Martin's retirement

Apart from his fiancée Sarah Jane, Dak Prescott shared his reaction to Zack Martin's NFL retirement during his appearance at the Girl's High School Flag Football League's launch on Wednesday.

"Zack's the best," Prescott said. "It's hard to even fathom a locker room or huddle without Zack Martin. He's been here since I've been here and he's been a warrior. You talk about a guy who doesn't miss time and, if he does, you know it's bad."

Ad

Prescott also called Martin the "ultimate leader" and someone who "leads by example." Even though Martin is someone "you can't replace," the team would be looking forward to adapting to his absence.

During his retirement speech, Martin credited the Dallas Cowboys for passing on Johnny Manziel and drafting him instead, which team owner Jerry Jones claimed to be a "smarter decision."

With the NFL draft approaching, will Dallas find a good replacement for Martin?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.