Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane opts for stylish $6,300 Bottega Veneta bag to travel 'solo home' 1 day after sharing glimpse into wedding prep

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, caught attention on Wednesday with a Bottega Veneta handbag while traveling alone. This came a day after she shared details about her wedding plans with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Ramos posted an Instagram story showing her hand holding the Italian luxury brand’s Ciao Ciao bag. According to its official website, the cost is $6,300. The structured top-handle design and crafted from striped calf leather features Bottega’s signature knotted detailing.

The moment came with a touch of interaction. Ramos encouraged her followers to engage through a Q&A sticker.

“Travelling solo home and have some time ... ask me anything,” Ramos wrote.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane's Ig story

The Ciao Ciao model is made in Italy, and comes in Autumn and Fondant colors. It has a convertible flap closure, brass accents and a soft lambskin interior.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane previewed bridal materials before her midweek travel look

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Sarah Jane Ramos shared a different kind of update on Tuesday: about her wedding dress. Her Instagram story displayed swatches of white lace and other fabrics, giving her audience an early peek at her design inspiration.

She also posted a warm family scene showing Dak Prescott at the breakfast table with their daughters, MJ and Aurora Rayne.

The couple has not revealed their wedding date. Prescott proposed in October 2024 during a round of golf.

Their first daughter, MJ, was born on Feb. 29, 2024, and named partly in honor of Prescott’s late mother, Peggy. Their second child, Aurora Rayne, arrived on May 22, carrying her father’s middle name as a tribute.

Ramos and Prescott began dating in 2023 and went public later that year.

The quarterback is coming off a strong performance in Dallas’ 44-22 victory over Washington last Sunday. He connected on three touchdown passes, including a deep 74-yard strike to CeeDee Lamb.

Ramos has shown consistent support for Prescott this season. She revealed in October that she had styled his $1,860 Christian Dior ensemble for the team’s matchup with the New York Jets.

After his Week 4 showing against Green Bay, she celebrated his performance by resharing team highlights.

