Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane rocks navy dress & Jordan cap in maternity golf look

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, continue to capture attention both on and off the field. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in December, have been sharing glimpses of their journey into parenthood.

On Monday, the couple went on a golfing trip, with Sarah rocking a navy dress and a Jordan cap. Her maternity golf outlook turned heads as the 31-year-old is not giving up on style at 32 weeks pregnant.

Sarah looked radiant as ever and relaxed while enjoying a day on the golf course. She captioned the image:

"All I wear on the course these days>"

"32 weeks & still swinging"

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane [IG/@sarahjane]

In an interview in December, Sarah opened up on her mindset on becoming a mother and raising her daughter. She said,

"It’s really special to be a female in this world in this day and age and to watch your siblings grow up and be empowered, taking notes and using you as an example, but [also] being themselves and growing into what makes them their own person. It’s so beautiful to watch and I can’t wait to do the same with MJ and watch Dak become a girl dad, part two. He’s perfect. He’s the best girl dad ever."

Just last week, the Cowboys signal-caller was in Flamingo Cay, with Sarah and her daughter MJ enjoying the offseason. The star NFL couple had their first child, MJ, in February last year.

Dak Prescott and Sarah got engaged last year

Prescott went through major personal changes in October. He proposed to his girlfriend, Sarah, with a 10-carat emerald-cut engagement ring. Earlier, in February, they welcomed their daughter, Margaret Jane ("MJ") Rose Prescott.

She'll be becoming a big sister come May. As Prescott dives into the offseason before beginning the grind for a challenging 2025, Sarah will continue supporting him while embracing her journey into motherhood.

The couple has shared many cherished moments, including vacations in Aspen and Cabo San Lucas. They have also attended charity events together, showing their commitment to giving back.

