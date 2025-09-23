  • home icon
Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah serves major fashion goals in all-white golf GRWM video [WATCH]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 23, 2025 17:07 GMT
Rao&rsquo;s Restaurant and Fini&rsquo;s Pizza 2025 Big Game Pop-Up Powered By Clover - Source: Getty
Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah Jane shared her golf look. - Source: Getty

Dak Prescott and his fiancee Sarah Jane both enjoy spending time on the golf course. Sarah Jane shared a glimpse of her look for a round of golf as part of a partnership with Nordstrom.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sarah Jane shared a glimpse of her fashion attire as she got ready to head out to the golf course. She showed off her white Free People golf dress that retails for $118. She then put on her $160 Nike Air Max white sneakers and Nike Sportswear Canvas jacket that retails for $120.

"I shop at Nordstrom for everything… even golf attire 😉🏌🏻‍♀️"-Sarah said.
Sarah Jane linked all of the pieces she wore for her golf outing on a "LTK" page so that her 129,000 followers on Instagram can also purchase the golf attire. Sarah Jane concluded the Instagram video showing herself at the golf course warming up at the range.

Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah gave a look at family life with QB

Dak Prescott and his fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos, welcomed their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, in May. She recently shared a glimpse of their life as a family of four in an Instagram post.

Amongst the photos was one of the Prescott family at Dallas Cowboys training camp during the summer. Sarah wore a cow-print two-piece outfit that she paired with a cowboy hat for the occasion.

"Some country girls and their cowboy 💙💙💙"-Sarah captioned the Instagram post.
There were also photos of downtime throughout the offseason and summer as their family enjoyed quality time together. Their oldest daughter, Margaret Jane, whom they call MJ, can also be seen wearing a sweatshirt that showcased a silhouette of her parent's engagement on the front, a sweet tribute for their family.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos began dating in early 2023 and confirmed their relationship in the fall of 2023 in a post on Instagram. Later that year they announced tehy were expecting their first child in 2024. In February 2024, their daughter MJ was born and in October 2024, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback proposed during a round of golf. They welcomed their daughter Aurora Rayne in May 2025.

