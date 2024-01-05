Dak Prescott's playoff potential questioned as former Giants star draws parallels with Aaron Rodgers

Dak Prescott is having one of the best seasons of his NFL career. He has been among the favorites for the NFL MVP award as he leads the league in touchdown passes. He is also the only quarterback in the top 10 in passing who has not yet thrown double-digit interceptions with just one week remaining in the regular season.

While the individual performance is surely impressive, most will only judge his year by how he performs in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Expectations are high for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, as they are currently among the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz recently discussed this situation during an episode of The Carton Show. He questioned the Cowboys quarterback on his ability to elevate his game in the postseason.

Cruz explained:

"Dak has earned more of our trust this year with the 4000 yards thrown and 32 TDs. We all know what he's done, but he's still unproven on the biggest stage. We've seen this Dak before, this MVP caliber quarterback, but can he do it against the teams that matter in the playoffs?

"When it's time for him to step up and raise his level, like we've seen Aaron Rodgers do, like Patrick Mahomes limping last year brought his team the victory, can Dak have one of those moments throughout this playoff run?"

While Victor Cruz also referenced Patrick Mahomes as an example for Dak Prescott's potential signature moment in the postseason, Aaron Rodgers is an interesting comparison. His playoff record currently sits at 12-10, but he has just a 7-9 postseason record since winning his Super Bowl ring.

Some may criticize Rodgers for not winning more rings, but most would agree that he is among the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

If not for his one successful run at the Vince Lombardi trophy, his narrative would likely be similar to Prescott's as an elite regular-season quarterback who couldn't get it done in the biggest games during the playoffs. Rodgers has already done so, but Prescott will have his opportunity in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Dak Prescott's playoff record

Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have appeared in the NFL Playoffs four times since Dak Prescott took over as their starting quarterback. They have never been past the Divisional Round, where Prescott holds a disappointing 0-3 record. While he has won two of his three games in the Wild Card round, his career playoff record currently sits at just 2-4 overall.