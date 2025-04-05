Dak Prescott sends 4-word message to Trey Lance after ex-Cowboys QB signs $6,200,000 deal with Chargers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott supported his former teammate Trey Lance as he signed a lucrative one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ad

Prescott, the long-time Cowboys starter since 2016, and Lance, the previous third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, shared a quarterback room last two seasons. Lance was initially traded to Dallas by the San Francisco 49ers in August 2023 for a fourth-round draft selection.

Prescott posted Lance's signing news on Instagram on Apr. 5 and captioned his post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yesssir! LFG."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dak Prescott's IG story

Lance's Los Angeles relocation is his third team in three seasons. ESPN reported that Lance inked a one-year, $6.2 million deal with the Chargers. He will join starter Justin Herbert and other backup Taylor Heinicke in the quarterback room for new coach Jim Harbaugh's team.

Ad

Trending

Trey Lance's redemption journey

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Lance received little playing time during his Cowboys career. He did not get a single regular-season snap in 2023. He saw not a single regular-season snap in 2023. However, he did appear briefly over the previous two seasons with Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, being 4-for-6 for 21 yards and an interception. He only began once for the Cowboys during Week 18 of the 2024 season when he was 20-of-34 for 244 yards as they lost by a narrow margin of 23–19 to the Washington Commanders.

Ad

He started just four games over his two seasons in San Francisco, and those he won or lost in going 2-2 with the completion of 56-of-102 for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. A Week 2 ankle injury during the 2022 season ultimately lost Lance his job as the starter, making room for Purdy.

Trey Lance will back up Herbert, one of the NFL's most consistent starters, in Los Angeles. Herbert started 62 in a row before a broken right index finger in Week 14 of 2023 shut down his season. Although Herbert did not miss a game in 2024, he fought through plantar fascia, a high ankle sprain, a thigh bruise and a second ankle injury.

Lance's signing presumably indicates that the Chargers' third-string quarterback last year, Easton Stick, won't be returning to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.