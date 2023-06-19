The Dallas Cowboys and contracts do not exactly go too well together for some and in Dak Prescott's case, this rings true. After Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal that was signed back in 2021, the quarterback is set to come to the negotiation table again this offseason.

With a cap hit next season of $59.5 million per spotrac.com, the Cowboys will sign Dak to a long-term deal to alleviate that cap hit and allow them to sign other stars in CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

But famous NFL YouTuber Mikerphone thinks Prescott has Dallas bent over a barrell in contract talks after needing an extension so soon after signing one.

Mikerphone said:

“Dak Prescott has the Dallas Cowboys by the ba**s as a result of the recent restructuring of his contract. Because of his off-season contract restructuring Dak Prescott's cap figure in 2024 4 is going to jump from $26.8 million dollars to $59.5 million dollars in 2024.

"I feel like Dak Prescott is the type of quarterback where if you put good weapons around him both on offense and defense you'll get the job done and I feel like the Cowboys really did that this offseason.”

Dak Prescott facing defining season with Cowboys

The 2023 version of the Dallas Cowboys, for some, presents the franchise's best chance at a Super Bowl since the 90s. With an elite defense under Dan Quinn and a talented offense with head coach Mike McCarthy as the new play-caller, the time is now for the Cowboys.

With the NFC far weaker than in any time during Prescott's career, for some, only the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers present a challenge for Dallas.

Prescott has weapons in abundance too. Brandin Cooks joins a receiver room led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, while tight ends in Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Luke Schoonmaker make up the offense.

Tony Pollard as the lead back gives Dallas some zip out of the backfield and it is all on Dak to drive the offense forward. While not likely to put up the same amount of points as they did under Kellen Moore, Dallas will be a far more "buttoned up" unit under McCarthy.

For Prescott, he has everything at his disposal to win a Super Bowl this season, he just has to cash in.

