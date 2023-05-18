Dak Prescott is a quarterback who is constantly under the microscope because he's the quarterback of the Cowboys. This upcoming season could be a make-or-break one for Prescott. ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano outlined why the 2023 season could factor into the future of the franchise.

Graziano spoke on the quarterback's future beyond this season and why his contract is a major factor in that:

"Prescott's contract expires after 2024. His cap number this year is a manageable $26.8 million, but next year it balloons to $59.5 million. If the Cowboys don't extend Prescott beyond 2024, they are effectively committing to carrying that cap number and making Prescott prove he deserves a new deal.

"Given their lack of postseason success with Dak as their QB, this path likely makes the most sense."

Graziano added:

"Thing is, Cowboys leadership has been very clear, publicly and privately, that they're all-in with Dak.

"They want him to be a Cowboy for his entire career, and I think it would be very surprising if they didn't do an extension this offseason that knocked down that 2024 cap number and made it clear to the world that Prescott's future in Dallas is not in question."

The former Mississippi State Bulldogs star has led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs in four of his seven seasons with the franchise. Dak Prescott has yet to lead the team to the NFC Conference Championship game.

Prescott and the Cowboys will have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, ranked as the fifth-toughest this upcoming season. They will face seven teams that made the playoffs last season, including the Philadelphia Eagles twice and the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 5.

Breaking down Dak Prescott's current contract

In March 2021, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with a $66 million signing bonus and $126 million guaranteed. The Cowboys restructured his contract in March of this year by converting $29 million of his $31 million salary for this year into a signing bonus.

The bonus is prorated all through the length of Dak Prescott's deal instead of fully counting toward the cap this year. His cap number for this year dropped from $49 million to $27 million thanks to the move.

