Dak Prescott, the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is poised to take ownership of the team's offense, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler, has embraced his role as a leader during the team's mandatory mini-camp. He expressed his satisfaction with the team's progress and his own growth, highlighting the open communication between him and Coach McCarthy.

"I think I'm in a good spot. Obviously, there's more to grow. As I say, I'll use these five weeks to make sure that I’m crossing my t's and dot my i's in that sense. But I feel like when you have Mike and as open as he is about communicating, making sure I know what I like, what's at the top of my chart, what maybe I don’t feel great about, it's been pretty easy to make sure that I'm doing that and I'm mastering what I'm good at. And so, I feel great at the things that we've put in that we've done."

However, members of the Cowboys subreddit did not buy Dak Prescott's statement, as shown in these comments.

Prescott and the Cowboys had a disappointing finish to their 2022 season. After finishing the regular season at 12-5, they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. Unfortunately, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Playoffs the week after.

That defeat extended the franchise's NFC Championship Game drought to 27 seasons. Coincidentally, they won their latest Super Bowl title during the last season they made and won the NFC crown.

The Dallas Cowboys ranked fourth in points (27.5), ninth in rushing yards (135.2), and 14th in passing yards (219.8) per game last season.

Dak Prescott will facilitate a revamped Cowboys offense

Several changes occurred within the unit that Dak Prescott will navigate in his eighth NFL season. Aside from Ezekiel Elliott getting released this offseason, Kellen Moore transferred to the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore also brought Doug Nussmeier to be the Chargers' new quarterbacks coach.

Replacing Moore and Nussmeier are Brian Schottenheimer and Scott Tolzien, respectively. Marty Schottenheimer's son has been an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, and Seattle Seahawks before joining the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Tolzein played quarterback for seven NFL seasons and has been with the Cowboys' staff since 2020.

Aside from Elliott's departure, Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz left the Cowboys for the Houston Texans. Dallas also decided to part ways with T.Y. Hilton and offensive linemen Connor McGovern and Jason Peters.

However, Dak Prescott will still line up with Tony Pollard, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. They've also acquired Brandin Cooks on a two-year, $40 million contract.

The Cowboys also drafted tight end Luke Schoonmaker, offensive tackle Asim Richards, wide receiver Jalen Brooks, and running back Deuce Vaughn.

