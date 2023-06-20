Dalvin Cook explains ‘money part’ of free agency amid rumors of Aaron Rodgers teamup with Jets

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook became an unrestricted free agent when the franchise released on him June 9, 2023. His release came after four seasons of rushing for 1,000-plus yards and making the Pro Bowl the last four seasons.

Minnesota is looking to rebuild and has gotten rid of or let multiple players such as Adam Thielen, Patrick Peterson, Eric Kendricks, and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Cook, who will be entering his seventh season as a 28-year-old back has one goal and it's to win a Super Bowl.

“I just want to go contend for a Super Bowl right now," cook said on Adam Schefter's podcast.

"I’m looking for that value of Dalvin Cook. If I walk into a situation, it’s going to be a situation where I can help somebody go take that next step of trying to go get that Lombardi Trophy. That’s all I’ve got my mind on. The money part is going to come. That’s my agent’s part.

"Me, Dalvin Cook, I’m looking for somebody that’s ready to go win," Cook added. "I can be the piece to go help somebody to turn the page of go win and turn the franchise to go get a Lombardi Trophy. That’s all I want. I want to hold that trophy up, kiss it one time. That’s all I’m looking for right now.”

An NFL insider who spoke to exclusively to Sportskeeda after Cook's release said that he's heard chatter of the four-time Pro Bowler returning home to the state of Florida.

"All signs seem to point towards a return to sunny South Beach."

“It’s common knowledge that the Vikings have been trying to trade DC,” the source said at the time. “Barring a last-minute attempt at a trade, they will release him on Friday, which could set the stage for him to return home to South Florida.”

This week, Cook liked a tweet from the Pat McAfee Show which talked about the 'energy' inside the Jets building.

The Jets have loaded up on talent this off-season (mainly ex-Packers players, if we're being honest) all set to be led by Aaron Rodgers this season. They have a few young stud RBs in Breece Hall and Michael Carter but could add Cook for a cheap price.

What are the best landing spots for Dalvin Cook?

Dalvin Cook during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

If Dalvin Cook wants to win a Super Bowl, then he has to sign with a playoff team that's ready to compete.

The only issue is, they have to be interested in signing him as well.

Cook has been linked to the Miami Dolphins the most, and it makes sense as they have a loaded offense, but lack a true feature back. Cook could join the likes of Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert and could become the number one back in Miami.

If Cincinnati were to release Joe Mixon he could join their offense that features Joe Burrow and their top trio WR group. There's also been some talk of Cook joining the Broncos led by Sean Payton, but they're not viewed as a Super Bowl contender just yet.

Regardless of where he signs, whoever gets Cook will bag an improvement on their offense and another star player who can pile up over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

