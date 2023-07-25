Dalvin Cook explains reluctancy to join brother in Buffalo as Bills suffer major RB blow ahead of training camp

If Dalvin Cook had a chance, he wouldn’t want to play with his brother, James Cook. Having both in the Buffalo Bills backfield could boost the team’s chances of making a Super Bowl return.

However, for good reason, the former Minnesota Vikings running back would rather play elsewhere than in Buffalo.

The four-time Pro Bowler shared in a phone interview with Rich Eisen that people closest to them would be thrilled to see them teaming up.

"That'd be a exciting. That'd be exciting for me and my family. It would. You know, the whole thing of me and my brother playing together, it was just about me not being in his way. I want my brother to go tear the league up, which he is prepared for it."

However, he’d let his younger brother do his thing and not get in James’ way.

"And I don't want to be the one being the his way stopping him from doing it, though. Like, that was the only thing. But like, right [now] down a [running] back, so it's not out the picture for me to go play there with him."

Discussions about Dalvin Cook potentially joining the Bills surfaced when Nyheim Hines suffered a season-ending injury after a watercraft accident.

His absence leaves Buffalo with James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, and Jordan Mims as their running backs.

The Bills selected James Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had 507 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his first year with the AFC East squad.

Where will Dalvin Cook play next?

Shockingly, the Vikings released Dalvin Cook after six productive seasons. The former Florida State standout had 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season, helping Minnesota clinch the NFC North division title.

That’s also the fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season for Cook, who added 295 receiving yards and two touchdowns last year.

Despite being a central figure in their success, the Vikings found it necessary to free themselves from Cook’s five-year, $63 million deal. Without him, Minnesota is left with Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, DeWayne McBride, and Kene Nwangwu at running back.

Unfortunately, Dalvin Cook is a victim of the latest devaluation of the running back market. Aside from him, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, and Kareem Hunt are free agents.

Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, two top running backs last year, failed to receive long-term extensions from their respective squads.

The reduction of salaries made it possible for rookie Bijan Robinson to earn more than Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry in 2023.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if any team will offer a contract to Dalvin Cook’s liking.

