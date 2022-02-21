"We gonna win us one" - Vikings RB Dalvin Cook makes a bold claim about team's Super Bowl ambitions

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook wants a Super Bowl ring badly. Having only won two playoff games since 2017, Cook's burning desire to claim the NFL's ultimate goal is at the forefront of his mind.

The 26-year-old running back spoke with TMZ during a Super Bowl party last week. He stated that he and fellow offensive weapon Justin Jefferson will be bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Minnesota.

"We gon' win us one," he said. "We gon' win us one. Yeah."

The star running back has all the confidence in the world that the Vikings will be hoisting the famous trophy in the not-so-distant future. This will surely be welcome news for Vikings fans.

Could Cook lead Minnesota to a Super Bowl?

Cook wants to win a Super Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings

Taken with the 41st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook took a couple of years to really get going in the NFL. Once he did, he became incredibly difficult to stop.

Having mustered just 969 rushing yards and four touchdowns across 15 games in his first two seasons after suffering a dreaded ACL injury in Week 4 of his rookie season.

In his second season, injuries once again hampered his game time with a hamstring injury sidelining him for four weeks. Since then, however, the three-time Pro Bowler has been one of the best backs in the league.

Having been a predominantly run-first team with former head coach Mike Zimmer, the 26-year-old is the focal point of the Vikings attack.

Since 2019, he has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in every season and had double-digit rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020.

The former Florida State running back set up a lot of play-action passes for Kirk Cousins, which allowed him to get their star wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen into the game.

With the 26-year-old in the backfield, the Vikings are always going to have a chance. However, many think that the team can only go so far with Kirk Cousins at quarterback.

With a 15-18 record over the last two seasons, a Super Bowl appearance does not seem likely for Minnesota, but there would have been fans thinking the same with Joe Burrow and the Bengals heading into this season.

Never say never, and with Cook's confidence, the Vikings could very well be one of the surprise teams next season.

