Damian Lillard gives honest assessment on Raiders chances with Jimmy Garoppolo amidst Josh Jacobs uncertain future

With Josh Jacobs’ contract situation still in limbo, NBA All-Star Damian Lillard tried to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s life easier with a friendly suggestion.

He shared with Vegas Sports Today’s Mike Dixon after the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. welterweight boxing unification title fight:

“I'm going to tell you Tae (Davante Adams) is my boy, so, you know, I want to see him get the ball. If he can get him on the ball, I'm happy with him. Because especially, you don't know what's happening with Josh Jacobs. I just want to see somebody behind the center that's going to get the ball where it needs to go.”

The Las Vegas Raiders got everything they wanted from Adams after trading for him early in the 2022 offseason.

The three-time First Team All-Pro member also proved that he’s worth the five-year, $141 million contract after finishing with 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

While the Raiders failed to reach last year’s playoffs, Adams felt vindicated after proving he’s one of the league’s best wideouts without Aaron Rodgers.

A healthy Jimmy Garoppolo is essential for the Raiders’ success

Meanwhile, in the same video, Damian Lillard wished good health to Jimmy Garoppolo. After releasing Derek Carr in February, the Raiders signed the two-time Super Bowl champion. Eventually, Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints.

However, Garoppolo’s signing comes with caution because of the Lisfranc foot injury that sidelined him for six regular season games last year. Hence, the Raiders had an Addendum G to his contract, acknowledging his foot injury. It also removes any liability to pay what’s due for Garoppolo if he hasn’t recovered.

While Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams are projected starters at quarterback and wide receiver, the Raiders don’t have a plan at running back yet. Josh Jacobs remains unsigned after refusing the franchise tag offered to him.

Jacobs hoped that leading the league in rushing yards last season would prompt the Raiders to offer him a long-term extension. Instead, the franchise maintained the tag until the deadline for contract extension lapsed. Therefore, there’s a chance that the All-Pro running back won’t suit up for 2023.

Damian Lillard approves the Marcus Peters signing

In the same interview with Dixon, the seven-time All-NBA member mentioned that he thought the Raiders would sign Marcus Peters earlier in the offseason.

Peters is a three-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. The 2015 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year played for the Baltimore Ravens last season, finishing with 12 tackles and an interception in 13 games.

He will join a cornerback unit featuring Nate Hobbs, Brandon Facyson, and Duke Shelley. Peters is a welcome addition to the Raiders’ secondary after the team ranked 29th in passing yards allowed last year (242.9 per game).

While Marcus Peters and Jimmy Garoppolo are already preparing for the 2023 NFL season, Damian Lillard’s NBA future is much like Josh Jacobs’ fate.

He requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and wanted to play only for the Miami Heat. His preference led the NBA to release a memo barring Lillard and Aaron Goodwin, his agent, from making such demands.