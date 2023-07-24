ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an update regarding Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

He tweeted:

“Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his off-season recovering from a foot injury, did in fact pass his training camp physical and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates, per league source. Raiders are not placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.”

A Redditor shared the tweet on the platform, leading another football fan to comment:

“Patrick Mahomes sweating right now”

Meanwhile, another Redditor said:

“The 2023 Jimmy G season brought to you by the Bunny Ranch is on.”

Here are other comments regarding Schefter’s update on Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury status.

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo after releasing Derek Carr, who is now with the New Orleans Saints. However, he was coming off a Lisfranc foot injury that prematurely ended his 2022 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers after 11 games.

That injury delayed Garoppolo’s signing with Las Vegas and subsequent introductory press conference. As an insurance policy, Pro Football Talk also reported that his deal with the Raiders included a final clause called Addendum G.

That part of the contract is a waiver and release acknowledging Garoppolo failing the team’s physical because of his pre-existing fracture on his left foot.

The addendum also states that Jimmy Garoppolo waived the risk of further injuries that could render him “permanently disabled” by continuing his career. The contract also contains the team’s rights to terminate the agreement without further obligation.

However, Addendum G is null and void if Garoppolo passes a physical, remains active for at least one game, and doesn’t re-injure his left foot.

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2022 season at 6-11. Despite that poor performance, Josh McDaniels will return as head coach, reuniting him with the quarterback who also once played for the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, Garoppolo and other Raiders veterans will report to their training camp on July 25 at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders will face an uphill battle

While Garoppolo’s health progress is excellent news for Raiders fans, it doesn’t change the reality of competing in one of the league’s toughest divisions.

The AFC West has the Denver Broncos, a team with enough talent to reverse their fortunes. All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson will also benefit from having head coach Sean Payton, the architect of the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV victory.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers entered last season’s playoffs thanks to Justin Herbert’s leadership on offense. Meanwhile, Joey Bosa is also raring for a fantastic 2023 after playing just five games last year.

Finally, Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders must face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at least twice this season. The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, giving Mahomes two in the last four years.

