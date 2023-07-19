NFL Training Camp 2023: Schedule, Dates and Locations for all 32 teams

With the 2023 season kickoff fast approaching, each squad will have their NFL training camp.

This critical part of every franchise’s campaign officially starts the season as teams finalize their active rosters.

It’s when players activate their game mode and compete for a spot in the Week 1 depth chart. Teams can bring up to 90 players to participate in drills and scrimmages.

There will also be joint practices against squads they might not play during the season unless they both reach the Super Bowl.

Coaches will then whittle down the field as the NFL training camp progresses. They will decide whom to retain for the final cut of 53 by August 29.

Some teams prefer to conduct their camps far from their home stadiums. Meanwhile, other squads have it at their facilities to prepare players for the regular season routine.

Here are the important dates and schedules for the training camp of each NFL team.

NFL training camp schedules 2023

Arizona Cardinals

Rookies and veterans report on July 25

July 27, 29, 31 – 1:15 p.m. Mountain Time (MT)

July 28 – 1:45 p.m. MT

August 1, 3, 5 – 1:15 p.m. MT

August 2, 7, 9 – 1:45 p.m. MT

Atlanta Falcons

Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25

July 27, 28, 29 – 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

July 31 – 10 a.m. ET

August 1, 2, 4 – 9:30 a.m. ET

August 8 and 9 – 10:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Miami Dolphins)

August 26 – 2 p.m. ET

August 27 – 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens

Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25

July 26 – 2:35 p.m. ET

July 27 – 2:20 p.m. ET

July 28 – 2:05 p.m. ET

July 29 – 12:45 p.m. ET

July 31 – 2:20 p.m. ET

August 1 – 2:05 p.m. ET

August 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 14, 17, 18 – 1:35 p.m. ET

August 15 and 16 – 9:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Washington Commanders)

Buffalo Bills

Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25

July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 – 9:45 a.m. ET

August 1, 3, 7, 9, 10 – 9:45 a.m. ET

August 4 – 5:30 p.m. ET

August 6 – 11:45 a.m. ET

Carolina Panthers

Rookies report July 22, veterans report July 25

July 26, 27, 31 – 10:15 a.m. ET

July 29 – 11 a.m. ET

August 1, 4, 5, 6, 8 – 10:15 a.m. ET

August 9 and 10 – 10:15 a.m. ET (joint practice with New York Jets)

Chicago Bears

Rookies report July 22, veterans report July 25

July 26, 27, 28, 29, 31 – 10 a.m. Central Time (CT)

August 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 14 – 10 a.m. CT

August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practice with Indianapolis Colts)

Cincinnati Bengals

Rookies report July 22, veterans report July 25

July 26, 27, 28, 29, 31 – 2:15 p.m. ET

August 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 13, 14, 16 – 2:15 p.m. ET

August 9 – 2:15 p.m. ET (joint practice with Green Bay Packers)

Cleveland Browns

Rookies report July 19, veterans report July 21

August 1, 6, 7, 9, 20 – 2 p.m. ET

August 14 and 15 – 2 p.m. ET (joint practices with Philadelphia Eagles)

August 22 and 23 – 1:25 p.m. ET

August 24 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys

Rookies and veterans report on July 25

July 26, 27, 29 – 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)

July 28 – 4 p.m. PT

July 31 – 11 a.m. PT

August 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15 – 11 a.m. PT

Denver Broncos

Rookies report July 19, veterans report July 25

July 28, 29, 31 – 10 a.m. MT

August 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17 – 10 a.m. MT

Detroit Lions

Rookies report July 19, veterans report July 22

July 29, 30, 31 – 8:30 a.m. ET

August 2, 3, 5 – 8:30 a.m. ET

August 8, 9, 16, 17 – 10:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with New York Giants)

Green Bay Packers

Rookies report July 21, veterans report July 25

July 26, 27, 29 – 10:30 a.m. CT

July 31 - TBD

August 1, 3, 7, 14, 23 - TBD

August 5 – 7:30 p.m. CT

August 9 – 2:15 p.m. ET (joint practice with Bengals)

August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practices with New England Patriots)

August 23 - TBD

Houston Texans

Rookies and veterans report on July 25

July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 – 9 a.m. CT

August 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 13, 14, 16, 17, 21 – 9 a.m. CT

August 5 – 6 p.m. CT

August 12 and 30 – 3:45 p.m. CT

August 24 and 25 – 9 a.m. CT (joint practices with New Orleans Saints)

Indianapolis Colts

Rookies and veterans report on July 25

July 26, 28, 31 – 10 a.m. ET

July 29 – 6 p.m. ET

August 1 – 10 a.m. ET

August 3, 8, 9, 10, 15 – 9 a.m. ET

August 5 – 6 p.m. ET

August 16 and 17 – 6 p.m. ET (joint practices with Bears)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Rookies report July 21, veterans report July 25

July 26, 27, 28, 29, 31 – 8:45 a.m. ET

August 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10 – 8:45 a.m. ET

August 5 – 10 a.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs

Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 22

July 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 – 9:15 a.m. CT

August 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 17 – 9:15 a.m. CT

Las Vegas Raiders

Rookies report July 20, veterans report July 25

Los Angeles Chargers

Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25

July 26, 27, 29, 31 – 9 a.m. PT

August 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 14, 17, 18 – 9 a.m. PT

Los Angeles Rams

Rookies and veterans report on July 25

July 29 and 31 – 4:25 p.m. PT

August 1, 3, 5, 6, 8 – 4:25 p.m. PT

Miami Dolphins

Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25

July 30 and 31 – 10:30 a.m. ET

August 1, 3, 4, 23, 24 – 10:30 a.m. ET

August 5 – 11 a.m. ET

August 8 and 9 – 10:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Falcons)

Minnesota Vikings

Rookies report July 23, veterans report July 25

July 29 and 31 – 2:30 p.m. CT

August 1, 5, 6, 7, 13 – 2:30 p.m. CT

August 3 and 8 – 7 p.m. CT

August 12 – 3:15 p.m. CT

August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practices with Tennessee Titans)

August 23 and 24 – TBD (joint practices with Cardinals)

New England Patriots

Rookies report July 21, veterans report July 25

July 26, 27, 28 – TBD

August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practices with Packers)

August 22 and 23 – TBD (joint practices with Titans)

New Orleans Saints

Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25

July 28, 29, 31 – 9 a.m. CT

August 4, 5, 6, 10 – 9 a.m. CT

August 24 and 25 – 9 a.m. CT (joint practices with Texans)

New York Giants

Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25

July 26, 27, 30, 31 – 10 a.m. ET

July 28 – 5 p.m. ET

August 1 and 5 – 5 p.m. ET

August 3 and 4 – 10 a.m. ET

August 8, 9, 16, 17 – 10:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Lions)

New York Jets

Rookies and veterans report on July 19

July 22, 23, 27, 30 – 10:15 a.m. ET

August 5, 6, 23 – 10:15 a.m. ET

August 9 and 10 – 10:15 a.m. ET (joint practice with Panthers)

August 16 and 17 – 10:15 a.m. ET (joint practices with Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Philadelphia Eagles

Rookies and veterans report on July 25

August 14 and 15 – 2 p.m. ET (joint practices with Browns)

August 22 - TBD (joint practice with Colts)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookies and veterans report on July 26

July 27, 28, 29, 30 – 1:55 p.m. ET

August 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 17 – 1:55 p.m. ET

August 4 – 7 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers

Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25

July 27, 30, 31 – 10:15 a.m. PT

August 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 – 10:15 a.m. PT

August 11 and 12 – TBD (joint practices with Raiders)

Seattle Seahawks

Rookies and veterans report on July 25

July 26, 28, 30 – 1:30 p.m. PT

August 1, 3, 8 – 1:30 p.m. PT

August 4 – 4 p.m. PT

August 13 – 10:30 a.m. PT

August 16 – 1:45 a.m. PT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookies report July 24, veterans report July 25

July 30 and 31 – 8:30 a.m. ET

August 1 – 7 p.m. ET

August 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 – 8:30 a.m. ET

August 13 – 1 p.m. ET

August 14 – TBD

August 16 and 17 – 10:15 a.m. ET (joint practices with Jets)

Tennessee Titans

Rookies report July 22, veterans report July 25

July 29 – 9:15 a.m. CT

August 1, 4, 10, 22 – 9:15 a.m. CT

August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practices with Vikings)

August 22 and 23 – TBD (joint practices with Patriots)

Washington Commanders

Rookies report July 21, veterans report July 25

July 27, 28, 29 – 9 a.m. ET

August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 13, 14, 18, 19 – 9 a.m. ET

August 15 and 16 – 9:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Ravens)

NFL training camp dates 2023

Team Date Location Arizona Cardinals July 25 - August 9 State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona Atlanta Falcons July 18 - August 27 IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch, Georgia Baltimore Ravens July 18 - August 18 Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland Buffalo Bills July 18 - August 10 St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York Carolina Panthers July 22 - August 10 Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina Chicago Bears July 22 - August 17 PNC Center at Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois Cincinnati Bengals July 22 - August 16 Kettering Health Practice Fields, Cincinnati, Ohio Cleveland Browns July 19 - August 24 CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio Dallas Cowboys July 25 - August 15 River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California Denver Broncos July 19 - August 17 Centura Health Training Center, Englewood, Colorado Detroit Lions July 19 - August 17 Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Michigan Green Bay Packers July 21 - August 23 Ray Nitschke Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Houston Texans July 25 - August 30 Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston, Texas Indianapolis Colts July 25 - August 17 Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield, Indiana Jacksonville Jaguars July 21 - August 10 Miller Electric Center, Jacksonville, Florida Kansas City Chiefs July 18 - August 17 Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri Las Vegas Raiders July 20 - TBD Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Henderson, Nevada Los Angeles Chargers July 18 - August 18 Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Costa Mesa, California Los Angeles Rams July 25 - TBD University of California, Irvine, California Miami Dolphins July 18 - August 24 Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, Florida Minnesota Vikings July 23 - August 24 Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan, Minnesota New England Patriots July 21 - August 23 Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts New Orleans Saints July 18 - August 10 Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, Louisiana New York Giants July 18 - August 17 Quest Diagnostics Training Facility, East Rutherford, New Jersey New York Jets July 19 - August 23 Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey Philadelphia Eagles July 25 - August 22 NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Steelers July 26 - August 17 Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pennsylvania San Francisco 49ers July 18 - August 12 SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, California Seattle Seahawks July 25 - August 16 Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Washington Tampa Bay Buccaneers July 24 - August 14 AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Florida Tennessee Titans July 22 - August 22 Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tennessee Washington Commanders July 21 - August 19 OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, Ashburn, Virginia

