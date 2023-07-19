NFL
NFL Training Camp 2023: Schedule, Dates and Locations for all 32 teams

By Lawrence Andrew Fernandez
Modified Jul 19, 2023 18:31 GMT
Joe Burrow looks on a scrimmage at Paul Brown Stadium during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 30, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Joe Burrow looks on a scrimmage at Paul Brown Stadium during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 30, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With the 2023 season kickoff fast approaching, each squad will have their NFL training camp.

This critical part of every franchise’s campaign officially starts the season as teams finalize their active rosters.

It’s when players activate their game mode and compete for a spot in the Week 1 depth chart. Teams can bring up to 90 players to participate in drills and scrimmages.

There will also be joint practices against squads they might not play during the season unless they both reach the Super Bowl.

Coaches will then whittle down the field as the NFL training camp progresses. They will decide whom to retain for the final cut of 53 by August 29.

Some teams prefer to conduct their camps far from their home stadiums. Meanwhile, other squads have it at their facilities to prepare players for the regular season routine.

Here are the important dates and schedules for the training camp of each NFL team.

NFL training camp schedules 2023

Arizona Cardinals

  • Rookies and veterans report on July 25
  • July 27, 29, 31 – 1:15 p.m. Mountain Time (MT)
  • July 28 – 1:45 p.m. MT
  • August 1, 3, 5 – 1:15 p.m. MT
  • August 2, 7, 9 – 1:45 p.m. MT

Atlanta Falcons

  • Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25
  • July 27, 28, 29 – 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
  • July 31 – 10 a.m. ET
  • August 1, 2, 4 – 9:30 a.m. ET
  • August 8 and 9 – 10:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Miami Dolphins)
  • August 26 – 2 p.m. ET
  • August 27 – 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens

  • Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25
  • July 26 – 2:35 p.m. ET
  • July 27 – 2:20 p.m. ET
  • July 28 – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • July 29 – 12:45 p.m. ET
  • July 31 – 2:20 p.m. ET
  • August 1 – 2:05 p.m. ET
  • August 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 14, 17, 18 – 1:35 p.m. ET
  • August 15 and 16 – 9:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Washington Commanders)

Buffalo Bills

  • Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25
  • July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 – 9:45 a.m. ET
  • August 1, 3, 7, 9, 10 – 9:45 a.m. ET
  • August 4 – 5:30 p.m. ET
  • August 6 – 11:45 a.m. ET

Carolina Panthers

  • Rookies report July 22, veterans report July 25
  • July 26, 27, 31 – 10:15 a.m. ET
  • July 29 – 11 a.m. ET
  • August 1, 4, 5, 6, 8 – 10:15 a.m. ET
  • August 9 and 10 – 10:15 a.m. ET (joint practice with New York Jets)

Chicago Bears

  • Rookies report July 22, veterans report July 25
  • July 26, 27, 28, 29, 31 – 10 a.m. Central Time (CT)
  • August 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 14 – 10 a.m. CT
  • August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practice with Indianapolis Colts)

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Rookies report July 22, veterans report July 25
  • July 26, 27, 28, 29, 31 – 2:15 p.m. ET
  • August 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 13, 14, 16 – 2:15 p.m. ET
  • August 9 – 2:15 p.m. ET (joint practice with Green Bay Packers)

Cleveland Browns

  • Rookies report July 19, veterans report July 21
  • August 1, 6, 7, 9, 20 – 2 p.m. ET
  • August 14 and 15 – 2 p.m. ET (joint practices with Philadelphia Eagles)
  • August 22 and 23 – 1:25 p.m. ET
  • August 24 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys

  • Rookies and veterans report on July 25
  • July 26, 27, 29 – 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)
  • July 28 – 4 p.m. PT
  • July 31 – 11 a.m. PT
  • August 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15 – 11 a.m. PT

Denver Broncos

  • Rookies report July 19, veterans report July 25
  • July 28, 29, 31 – 10 a.m. MT
  • August 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17 – 10 a.m. MT

Detroit Lions

  • Rookies report July 19, veterans report July 22
  • July 29, 30, 31 – 8:30 a.m. ET
  • August 2, 3, 5 – 8:30 a.m. ET
  • August 8, 9, 16, 17 – 10:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with New York Giants)

Green Bay Packers

  • Rookies report July 21, veterans report July 25
  • July 26, 27, 29 – 10:30 a.m. CT
  • July 31 - TBD
  • August 1, 3, 7, 14, 23 - TBD
  • August 5 – 7:30 p.m. CT
  • August 9 – 2:15 p.m. ET (joint practice with Bengals)
  • August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practices with New England Patriots)
  • August 23 - TBD

Houston Texans

  • Rookies and veterans report on July 25
  • July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 – 9 a.m. CT
  • August 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 13, 14, 16, 17, 21 – 9 a.m. CT
  • August 5 – 6 p.m. CT
  • August 12 and 30 – 3:45 p.m. CT
  • August 24 and 25 – 9 a.m. CT (joint practices with New Orleans Saints)

Indianapolis Colts

  • Rookies and veterans report on July 25
  • July 26, 28, 31 – 10 a.m. ET
  • July 29 – 6 p.m. ET
  • August 1 – 10 a.m. ET
  • August 3, 8, 9, 10, 15 – 9 a.m. ET
  • August 5 – 6 p.m. ET
  • August 16 and 17 – 6 p.m. ET (joint practices with Bears)

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Rookies report July 21, veterans report July 25
  • July 26, 27, 28, 29, 31 – 8:45 a.m. ET
  • August 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10 – 8:45 a.m. ET
  • August 5 – 10 a.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 22
  • July 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 – 9:15 a.m. CT
  • August 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 17 – 9:15 a.m. CT

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Rookies report July 20, veterans report July 25

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25
  • July 26, 27, 29, 31 – 9 a.m. PT
  • August 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 14, 17, 18 – 9 a.m. PT

Los Angeles Rams

  • Rookies and veterans report on July 25
  • July 29 and 31 – 4:25 p.m. PT
  • August 1, 3, 5, 6, 8 – 4:25 p.m. PT

Miami Dolphins

  • Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25
  • July 30 and 31 – 10:30 a.m. ET
  • August 1, 3, 4, 23, 24 – 10:30 a.m. ET
  • August 5 – 11 a.m. ET
  • August 8 and 9 – 10:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Falcons)

Minnesota Vikings

  • Rookies report July 23, veterans report July 25
  • July 29 and 31 – 2:30 p.m. CT
  • August 1, 5, 6, 7, 13 – 2:30 p.m. CT
  • August 3 and 8 – 7 p.m. CT
  • August 12 – 3:15 p.m. CT
  • August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practices with Tennessee Titans)
  • August 23 and 24 – TBD (joint practices with Cardinals)

New England Patriots

  • Rookies report July 21, veterans report July 25
  • July 26, 27, 28 – TBD
  • August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practices with Packers)
  • August 22 and 23 – TBD (joint practices with Titans)

New Orleans Saints

  • Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25
  • July 28, 29, 31 – 9 a.m. CT
  • August 4, 5, 6, 10 – 9 a.m. CT
  • August 24 and 25 – 9 a.m. CT (joint practices with Texans)

New York Giants

  • Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25
  • July 26, 27, 30, 31 – 10 a.m. ET
  • July 28 – 5 p.m. ET
  • August 1 and 5 – 5 p.m. ET
  • August 3 and 4 – 10 a.m. ET
  • August 8, 9, 16, 17 – 10:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Lions)

New York Jets

  • Rookies and veterans report on July 19
  • July 22, 23, 27, 30 – 10:15 a.m. ET
  • August 5, 6, 23 – 10:15 a.m. ET
  • August 9 and 10 – 10:15 a.m. ET (joint practice with Panthers)
  • August 16 and 17 – 10:15 a.m. ET (joint practices with Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Rookies and veterans report on July 25
  • August 14 and 15 – 2 p.m. ET (joint practices with Browns)
  • August 22 - TBD (joint practice with Colts)

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Rookies and veterans report on July 26
  • July 27, 28, 29, 30 – 1:55 p.m. ET
  • August 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 17 – 1:55 p.m. ET
  • August 4 – 7 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers

  • Rookies report July 18, veterans report July 25
  • July 27, 30, 31 – 10:15 a.m. PT
  • August 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 – 10:15 a.m. PT
  • August 11 and 12 – TBD (joint practices with Raiders)

Seattle Seahawks

  • Rookies and veterans report on July 25
  • July 26, 28, 30 – 1:30 p.m. PT
  • August 1, 3, 8 – 1:30 p.m. PT
  • August 4 – 4 p.m. PT
  • August 13 – 10:30 a.m. PT
  • August 16 – 1:45 a.m. PT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Rookies report July 24, veterans report July 25
  • July 30 and 31 – 8:30 a.m. ET
  • August 1 – 7 p.m. ET
  • August 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 – 8:30 a.m. ET
  • August 13 – 1 p.m. ET
  • August 14 – TBD
  • August 16 and 17 – 10:15 a.m. ET (joint practices with Jets)

Tennessee Titans

  • Rookies report July 22, veterans report July 25
  • July 29 – 9:15 a.m. CT
  • August 1, 4, 10, 22 – 9:15 a.m. CT
  • August 16 and 17 – TBD (joint practices with Vikings)
  • August 22 and 23 – TBD (joint practices with Patriots)

Washington Commanders

  • Rookies report July 21, veterans report July 25
  • July 27, 28, 29 – 9 a.m. ET
  • August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 13, 14, 18, 19 – 9 a.m. ET
  • August 15 and 16 – 9:30 a.m. ET (joint practices with Ravens)

NFL training camp dates 2023

TeamDateLocation
Arizona CardinalsJuly 25 - August 9State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Atlanta FalconsJuly 18 - August 27IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch, Georgia
Baltimore RavensJuly 18 - August 18Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland
Buffalo BillsJuly 18 - August 10St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York
Carolina PanthersJuly 22 - August 10Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Chicago BearsJuly 22 - August 17PNC Center at Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois
Cincinnati BengalsJuly 22 - August 16Kettering Health Practice Fields, Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland BrownsJuly 19 - August 24CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio
Dallas CowboysJuly 25 - August 15River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California
Denver BroncosJuly 19 - August 17Centura Health Training Center, Englewood, Colorado
Detroit LionsJuly 19 - August 17Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Michigan
Green Bay PackersJuly 21 - August 23Ray Nitschke Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Houston TexansJuly 25 - August 30Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston, Texas
Indianapolis ColtsJuly 25 - August 17Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield, Indiana
Jacksonville JaguarsJuly 21 - August 10Miller Electric Center, Jacksonville, Florida
Kansas City ChiefsJuly 18 - August 17Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri
Las Vegas RaidersJuly 20 - TBDIntermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Henderson, Nevada
Los Angeles ChargersJuly 18 - August 18Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Costa Mesa, California
Los Angeles RamsJuly 25 - TBDUniversity of California, Irvine, California
Miami DolphinsJuly 18 - August 24Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, Florida
Minnesota VikingsJuly 23 - August 24Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan, Minnesota
New England PatriotsJuly 21 - August 23Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
New Orleans SaintsJuly 18 - August 10Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, Louisiana
New York GiantsJuly 18 - August 17Quest Diagnostics Training Facility, East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York JetsJuly 19 - August 23Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey
Philadelphia EaglesJuly 25 - August 22NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh SteelersJuly 26 - August 17Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pennsylvania
San Francisco 49ersJuly 18 - August 12SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, California
Seattle SeahawksJuly 25 - August 16Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Washington
Tampa Bay BuccaneersJuly 24 - August 14AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Florida
Tennessee TitansJuly 22 - August 22Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tennessee
Washington CommandersJuly 21 - August 19OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, Ashburn, Virginia
