NBA warns Damian Lillard & his agent of disciplinary actions over team-specific trade request, per NBA insider 

As Damian Lillard's trade request hasn't been solved by either party, the NBA recently sent out a warning for the NBA star and his agent.

The warning centers around both Lillard and Aaron Goodwin focusing on a team-specific trade request, which has been the big news for the league for quite some time.

At the start of the offseason, Lillard made it known that he wants to move on from the Portland Trail Blazers, after 11 long seasons. The Miami Heat have emerged as the only preferred destination for the seven-time All-Star, however this has been difficult to fulfill as the team lacks the assets to satisfy the Blazers.

On Friday, the league sent out a memo to all 30 teams regarding Dame's trade request. Shams Charania of The Athletic said:

"They (The NBA) have interviewed Damian Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin. About his stance that he only wants to play in Miami... The league advised both Lillard and Goodwin that any future comments of this sort, as far as him only wanting to play in Miami, will be potentially subject him to discipline."

Hecontinued:

"As well as a warning to the MBPA that any future comments by players, their agents, that are similar to the ones as far as 'I only want to play for this specific team' in a trade request. If that's made, that could also be subject to potential discipline as well."

Charania added:

"The NBA told its teams that they spoke to Goodwin, they spoke to Lillard and that Goodwin essentially denied telling teams that he told them that Lillard would only play in Miami."

His request still stands and the All-NBA guard is expected to be traded soon.

Damian Lillard shares a statement regarding the warning sent out by the league

Many were surprised by the news about the league sending out a warning for Damian Lillard and his agent. The Blazers guard responded by assuring the other teams that he'll still give his all to any team that trades for him.

He said:

"Goodwin and Lillard affirmed to us that Lillard would fully perform the services called for under his player contract in any trade scenario. The relevant teams provided descriptions of their communications with Goodwin that were mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin’s statements to us."

Right now, many are wondering if Lillard's request to be traded to Miami will be honored by Portland. The offseason is still long and there's still a chance for him to be moved to the Heat.

