Damian Lillard trade rumors: Pelicans emerge as strong contenders amid Heat-Trail Blazers saga

Damian Lillard is still with the Portland Trail Blazers following his request to be traded to the Miami Heat after 11 seasons. Unfortunately, the Blazers have been picky when it comes to selling their franchise star, which has proven to be a problem in trading Lillard away.

Dame is still one of the top-scoring point guards in the NBA. With his talent, there's no denying the fact that the seven-time All-Star will be a hot commodity in the trade market.

John Hollinger, once a vice president of basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, believes that the New Orleans Pelicans can outbid other teams in acquiring Lillard.

"It would be ironic to trade McCollum and Nance back to Portland since that’s almost certainly what this would entail to create a salary match.

"There is a case to be made for kicking the tires on this, even though it’s not Lillard’s first choice. He’s signed for four more years, so his leverage is fairly limited. And the Pels can create a winning package with their future picks and young players; there is no question they can outbid the rest of the market," Hollinger wrote.

If that were the case, the Blazers wouldn't be giving justice to Lillard's trade request. It's been made known that the seven-time All-Star only wants to play for the Miami Heat. The NBA star has held up his end of the bargain by trying to make things work with whatever roster the team comes up with.

Now, the ball is in the Blazers' park by honoring Dame's trade request.

Damian Lillard stands firm with his request to be traded to Miami

Due to the Heat becoming a championship team since Jimmy Butler joined them, it's hard to ignore the request of Damian Lillard. Over the past years, the Blazers have struggled to build a championship squad around the star point guard. Because of this, the seven-time All-NBA has lost hope in leading Portland.

The Blazers are in a tricky situation with Lillard's trade request. They could trade their franchise star directly to Miami and get almost nothing in return, as the Heat have almost nothing to offer. Or let them benefit from Dame and trade him to a different team that has a ton of assets they can use.

It's recently been reported that Lillard is firm with his decision to be moved to Miami. That move is easier said than done, as Portland will suffer if they don't get back much in return.

