Damon Arnette Net Worth: How much does Raiders CB earn in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette is the latest person from the team to land in hot water in the last thirty days.

Jon Gruden "resigned" as head coach after old emails including racist and misogynistic comments surfaced. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs was released last week after causing a fatal car crash while driving intoxicated. Damon Arnette could be the third Raiders personnel to leave the team because of his own off-the-field issues.

Arnette is being sued for a hit-and-run accident he reportedly caused a year ago. The woman he hit is suing for $92,000 in damages between the vehicle and injuries she still suffers from today. Arnette also posted a video on social media where he is threatening someone with an assault rifle and it has since gone viral. The two cases overlapping each other do not bode well for Damon Arnette's future with the Raiders or the NFL.

Robert (4-4) 💔💔⏳ @RobertRaymond46 Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh https://t.co/PiJKT5Cyq7

If Damon Arnette is forced off the Raiders' roster or if it's severe enough to where he too is blacklisted from the league, where does that leave him financially? It raises the question of what Damon Arnette's net worth is and how life will be post-football.

Raiders CB Damon Arnette contract details

Damon Arnette was drafted by the Raiders in the first round in 2020, meaning he is still early into his rookie contract. Arnette signed a four-year deal worth $13.4 million with a $7.3 million signing bonus. His cap hit this season is just $3 million, followed by $3.6 million in 2022 and $4.3 million in 2023. 2024 is his fifth-year option as a first-round selection.

Damon Arnette's net worth can be estimated between $1 million and $5 million. Arnette has only made about half of his contract thus far from the Raiders.

Outside of his NFL contract, Damon Arnette does not acquire enough income or revenue from outside endorsements or investments.

Is Raiders CB Damon Arnette financially sound if he doesn't play again?

Due to Damon Arnette's "personal" situation that will require legal action, he may find himself released by the Raiders in the near future. The Raiders have a very poor image right now thanks to former coach Jon Gruden and former player Henry Ruggs. The team could quickly decide to move on from Arnette to help with their public image.

TMZ @TMZ Raiders corner Damon Arnette has been accused of injuring a woman in a car crash last year, according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.me/AWXXAyw Raiders corner Damon Arnette has been accused of injuring a woman in a car crash last year, according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.me/AWXXAyw

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the Raiders were to do that, Arnette is not financially set to live off his NFL wages. He's only 25 and a life without the NFL would force him to find another career path. Even if Las Vegas move on from him, Arnette does have a decent shot at playing in the NFL again for a different team once his legal issues are resolved.

Edited by Piyush Bisht