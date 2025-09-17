Dan Orlovsky shuts down narrative of Tom Brady using Fox role to secretly help Pete Carroll's Raiders

After Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders last year, several concerns arose about how it would impact his broadcasting job with FOX Sports. Some believed that being a minority owner could lead to conflict with his job as an analyst.Another narrative that people created was that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would leverage his analyst role to help Pete Carroll's team win games this season. However, Dan Orlovsky has come forward to shut down this notion, stating that his 'integrity' is not in question.&quot;I think it only affects his ability to call a game,&quot; Orlovsky said pn ESPN's 'NFL Live'. &quot;I don't think it brings integrity into the equation. And those meetings, you know, it's about relationships. Like if you know coaches and or players really well, you could build that relationship, you could get some good information about maybe what the plan is versus a defense in that game or what you have to be protected against. ... But you're not really getting...&quot;&quot;Now, if you don't have a great relationship with those guys, sometimes they might be a little bit tighter. And I think that's very natural thing. So I don't think that Tom's gathering this season changing information that he's going to be able to acquire to bring back to the Raiders that's gonna help them win a game, ... Though I think it could potentially impact his ability to call game, sure.&quot;Last season, the NFL implemented several restrictions on Tom Brady's broadcasting career with FOX. He was not allowed to meet with other team players and coaches and was also denied access to team facilities.However, the league decided to lift these restrictions this season, giving the retired quarterback-turned-analyst more freedom.Ex-Cowboys star questions Tom Brady's juggling Raiders minority ownership and FOX analyst rolesOn Monday night, Tom Brady was spotted at the Raiders coaches' booth at Allegiant Stadium during their 9-20 loss to the Chargers. After the game, former Cowboys star Marcus Spears questioned the seven-time Super Bowl champion's conflict of interest.Spears does not agree with the way Brady is juggling both his jobs. He believes that it is unethical and harms the integrity of the game.&quot;I hate it. It's abhorrent for me, for this job,&quot; Spears said on Tuesday on ESPN's 'First Take'. &quot;I love it for his team. You're a five percent owners of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sit wherever the hell you wanna sit at the game.&quot;&quot;If you wanna be on the sideline with a headset on go be on the sideline with a headset on. This should not happen with him being a commentator of NFL football games. It actually questions the integrity of the NFL.&quot;After the Raiders vs Chargers game, the NFL released a statement regarding Tom Brady's presence at the team's coaches' booth. They stated that no rule prohibits an owner from being in that booth. Furthermore, the league strictly prohibits the use of electronic devices in the coaches' booth other than those issued by them.