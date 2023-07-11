Danny Kanell has found himself being torched by NFL fans on social media following a tweet about Pat Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was under fire as reports came out regarding his Northwestern football program. There were allegations involving football players from the university pressuring team members to take part in hazing activities.

The hazing may have begun at Northwestern's former training camp location at Camp Kenosha in Kenosha, Wisconsin, per the person who filed the complaint. NFL fans went to Twitter to go after Kanell and his defense of Fitzgerald:

This Turbulent Priest @csteele12 Danny Kanell @dannykanell I hate this. Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong. I hate this. Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong. Credulous dumbassess like @dannykanell let abusers do their thing. I don’t think Fitzgerald was the mastermind of this thing and I think he’s a pretty good coach. But this is disqualifying, and Kanell’s support of him is also disqualifying twitter.com/dannykanell/st… Credulous dumbassess like @dannykanell let abusers do their thing. I don’t think Fitzgerald was the mastermind of this thing and I think he’s a pretty good coach. But this is disqualifying, and Kanell’s support of him is also disqualifying twitter.com/dannykanell/st…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rosey Rogers @RoseyR77 @dannykanell It’s very hard to believe that as the head coach he knew nothing about this. Turning his head or ignoring allegations does not make him a good human @dannykanell It’s very hard to believe that as the head coach he knew nothing about this. Turning his head or ignoring allegations does not make him a good human

Andy Morales @AndyMorales8 @dannykanell "I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him." You impeached your own defense. @dannykanell "I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him." You impeached your own defense.

Mike @85mf @dannykanell You literally just heard a lot of bad things said about him @dannykanell You literally just heard a lot of bad things said about him

victoria @dirtbagqueer Danny Kanell @dannykanell I hate this. Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong. I hate this. Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong. several people have had bad things to say about him in recent days, actually. you just don’t think they matter twitter.com/dannykanell/st… several people have had bad things to say about him in recent days, actually. you just don’t think they matter twitter.com/dannykanell/st…

Lexi 🏴‍☠️ @GoBlueLexi117 Danny Kanell @dannykanell I hate this. Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong. I hate this. Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong. Imagine reading everything that came out and still tweeting this… twitter.com/dannykanell/st… Imagine reading everything that came out and still tweeting this… twitter.com/dannykanell/st…

Eric Eager 📊🏈 @ericeager_ Danny Kanell @dannykanell I hate this. Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong. I hate this. Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong. This qualifies as additional evidence in my book twitter.com/dannykanell/st… This qualifies as additional evidence in my book twitter.com/dannykanell/st…

Other fans urged Kanell to delete the tweet as it felt wrong to put it out there:

PRob @prestonjrcpl @dannykanell You should probably delete this. Multiple reports are coming out. @dannykanell You should probably delete this. Multiple reports are coming out.

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald as its head coach after 17 seasons as the school's president Michael Schill initially suspended him for two weeks before ultimately firing him. Schill released a letter that spoke on the move:

“While I am appreciative of the feedback and considered it in my decision-making, ultimately, the decision to originally suspend coach Fitzgerald was mine and mine alone, as is the decision to part ways with him."

Schill added:

“While the independent investigative report will remain confidential, it is important for our community to know the facts.”

Danny Kanell stated that the now-former Wildcats head coach was "a good human who cared about his players deeply."

However, 11 current and former Northwestern players made it known publicly that hazing has been happening inside the football program. Fitzgerald said that both he and Schill reached a mutual agreement on his termination.

Danny Kanell and his college football and NFL Career

Former CFB and NFL QB Danny Kanell

Danny Kanell played college football at Florida State University for three seasons (1992-1995). The quarterback was the Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year in the ACC during his senior season.

Kanell is in the top 10 in passing yards and top five in touchdowns in Florida State football history. He was taken by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft, starting 20 games for the team over three seasons.

Kanell joined the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons before ending his six-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos in 2003.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes