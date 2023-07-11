Danny Kanell has found himself being torched by NFL fans on social media following a tweet about Pat Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was under fire as reports came out regarding his Northwestern football program. There were allegations involving football players from the university pressuring team members to take part in hazing activities.
The hazing may have begun at Northwestern's former training camp location at Camp Kenosha in Kenosha, Wisconsin, per the person who filed the complaint. NFL fans went to Twitter to go after Kanell and his defense of Fitzgerald:
Other fans urged Kanell to delete the tweet as it felt wrong to put it out there:
Northwestern fired Fitzgerald as its head coach after 17 seasons as the school's president Michael Schill initially suspended him for two weeks before ultimately firing him. Schill released a letter that spoke on the move:
“While I am appreciative of the feedback and considered it in my decision-making, ultimately, the decision to originally suspend coach Fitzgerald was mine and mine alone, as is the decision to part ways with him."
Schill added:
“While the independent investigative report will remain confidential, it is important for our community to know the facts.”
Danny Kanell stated that the now-former Wildcats head coach was "a good human who cared about his players deeply."
However, 11 current and former Northwestern players made it known publicly that hazing has been happening inside the football program. Fitzgerald said that both he and Schill reached a mutual agreement on his termination.
Danny Kanell and his college football and NFL Career
Danny Kanell played college football at Florida State University for three seasons (1992-1995). The quarterback was the Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year in the ACC during his senior season.
Kanell is in the top 10 in passing yards and top five in touchdowns in Florida State football history. He was taken by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft, starting 20 games for the team over three seasons.
Kanell joined the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons before ending his six-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos in 2003.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!