  Danny Parkins urges Dolphins to dump Chris Grier and plan post-Tua Tagovailoa era

Danny Parkins urges Dolphins to dump Chris Grier and plan post-Tua Tagovailoa era

By Prasen
Modified Sep 19, 2025 22:47 GMT
Danny Parkins urges Dolphins to dump Chris Grier and plan post-Tua Tagovailoa era
Danny Parkins urges Dolphins to dump Chris Grier and plan post-Tua Tagovailoa era [Source: IMAGN]

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are facing a full-on crisis, and FS1's NFL analyst Danny Parkins has extreme thoughts on who should pay the price. After Thursday night’s 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins dropped to 0-3, a start that has historically been a death sentence for postseason hopes.

Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception late in the fourth quarter for the second straight week. This time, Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard picked a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle, shutting down any chance at a comeback. After the game, Tua stood by the throw, saying he wasn’t convinced it was a bad decision.

Speaking on FS1’s "First Things First," Parkins ripped into Miami’s leadership.

“I would be looking to get rid of Chris Grier, their general manager… And I would be looking to move off of Tua as quickly as possible. I’m not convinced you can do better than Mike McDaniel,” Parkins said.
NFL history agrees with Parkins’ urgency. Since the league went to 17 games in 2021, no team starting 0-3 has reached the playoffs. Only two, the 2021 Colts and 2024 Bengals, finished with winning records somehow.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill address Dolphins' loss

The Dolphins are on a 0-3 start that has almost buried their playoff hopes. However, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are trying to pump some life into the locker room.

Hill, who finished the game as Miami’s top receiving threat, said after the game:

“Being 0-3, we’ve got to win right now. We’ve got to find it sooner than later. I feel like this is a good start. I feel like we did something a lot of people didn’t expect us to do, which is play a close game in Buffalo… so it’s all positive right now.”
Tagovailoa, whose late interception was the talking point of the day, stood firm and said,

“I thought I was in rhythm and timing of the play."

He credited Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard for making a “great play” under heavy pressure. Mike McDaniel and his team have three of their next four games against winless teams, which can be a chance to salvage what's left of their postseason hopes.

