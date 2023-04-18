Darkness retreat incoming? NFL analyst claims Lamar Jackson’s self-confidence has been shaken with new Hurts deal

Aside from Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts' new deal has been met with praise from all corners of the country. Even the Dallas Cowboys have reason to celebrate their rival getting saddled with the salary. However, many pundits believe the result is a win for the Baltimore Ravens and a loss for the quarterback.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Louis Riddick believes that Lamar Jackson's strength has been dealt a serious blow by the turn of events. Here's how he put it:

Will Lamar Jackson finish the 2023 season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's having to have some very interpersonal conversations with himself about, 'Do I need to change my stance or do I go ahead and play out this season and hopefully take advantage of the new surroundings with OBJ and Todd Monken and go back to crack this thing again in 2024.' That's what he has to decide. That's a lot for him to think about."

Steelers fans brace for Lamar Jackson's response to Jalen Hurts' newfound fortune

No. 8 at Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

In a way, the Cowboys' position in the NFC East is similar to that of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. Arguably their biggest rival in Baltimore is on the doorstep of a massive windfall contract shackling the team's salary cap for the foreseeable future.

2023 could be the Steelers' year, depending on how Kenny Pickett performs in his sophomore season. However, if the team morphs into a serious contender, the Ravens could be their top competition.

Of course, that hinges on Lamar Jackson. Will the quarterback swallow his pride and take what he would perceive to be a paycut or will he soldier on as a de facto adversary to the franchise that drafted him? Some analysts also believe a holdout could be on the way, despite Odell Beckham Jr.'s recently documented virtual meetings with the quarterback.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Lamar Jackson was guaranteed $175M for injury and $133M fully guaranteed"



@RapSheet #PMSLive "Before last season the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson a 5 year extension for $250M..Lamar Jackson was guaranteed $175M for injury and $133M fully guaranteed" "Before last season the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson a 5 year extension for $250M..Lamar Jackson was guaranteed $175M for injury and $133M fully guaranteed" @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/u34e7amhWt

In more ways than one, the 2023 season could be one that shapes the course of the 2020s for the division.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“Lamar has himself to blame for this. A lot of this could’ve been resolved if he had representation.” — Jalen Hurts signs 5yr/$255M extension; the Ravens have reportedly offered Lamar Jackson $200M guaranteed:“Lamar has himself to blame for this. A lot of this could’ve been resolved if he had representation.” — @ShannonSharpe Jalen Hurts signs 5yr/$255M extension; the Ravens have reportedly offered Lamar Jackson $200M guaranteed: “Lamar has himself to blame for this. A lot of this could’ve been resolved if he had representation.” — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/1ank2wbGCY

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes