Davante Adams' wife Devanne shows off $3,700 Christian Dior bag on vacation after WR’s lucrative $44M Rams deal

Davante Adams and his wife, Devanne Adams, are out on another vacation trip this offseason. Based on their recent social media posts, the couple is enjoying their break in Los Cabos. On Sunday, Devanne shared pictures from the family trip on Instagram and captioned.

“More days like these🤎”

Along with pictures of her husband and kids, she also showed off her expensive Christian Dior bag, which she carried during the vacation. According to Dior’s website, the bag is medium-sized and called the Dior Book Tote, made of raffia with blue Toile de Jouy Papillon embroidery, and priced at $3,700.

In addition to the bag, Devanne also shared several pictures of her family enjoying the private pool of a luxury suite. They also took a ride in a small cab on Cabo San Lucas Beach. In one clip, their daughters, Daija Leigh and Dezi Lynn, were seen playing soccer.

The family has been in Cabo San Lucas for the last few days, as Devanne shared pictures on her Instagram story last week. A few of those pictures made their way into what appears to be a photo dump from the trip.

This is the couple's first trip to Los Cabos with their newborn son. Before traveling to Mexico, the family visited Disneyland last month, after which they arrived in Los Cabos. Interestingly, they stayed at the same hotel in Baja California Sur last year in June when Devanne was pregnant with their son.

Matthew Stafford welcomes Davante Adams to LA Rams

The family trip to Los Cabos comes as a welcome getaway for Davante Adams, who secured a massive $44 million, two-year deal with the LA Rams last week. The news was confirmed during his vacation, and he shared his excitement on his Instagram Story with a three-word message:

“The blue crazyyy”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford responded to the news by stating that he has massive respect for Adams and loves the way the receiver goes about his business. Stafford shared his excitement about having Adams on the team.

