Dave Portnoy's acquisition of Barstool Sports has suprised observers, with Jason Whitlock among them. In a news that few saw coming, the founder of Barstool brought back his own brand from PENN Entertainment as part of a domino effect of wider market realignment.
ESPN signed a deal with PENN entertainment. As part of the deal, Barstool Sports once again was sold back to Portnoy. Jason Whitlock praised it and said it was fascinating and that he was blindsided by it. He wrote,
"Wow. This is fascinating. Good for Barstool and Portnoy. Didn't see this coming."
Why did Dave Portnoy buy back Barstool Sports from PENN Entertainment?
Dave Portnoy got to buy back Barstool Sports at no cost after he had sold it for $551 million to PENN a few years earlier. After PENN entered into an agreement with ESPN, it made no sense for them to hold on to Barstool Sports, given the former is the market leader in the field. Therefore, they were of the mind to let it go back for free with some steep conditions.
Barstool now has a no-compete clause with PENN meaning it cannot advertise any sportsbooks. Not only that, it cannot launch its own sportsbook as per the terms given. Finally, the deal also says that PENN will receive 50% of the gross proceeds received by Dave Portnoy,
“... in any subsequent sale or other monetization event of Barstool.”
Thus it made complete sense for PENN to sell Barstool. For Portnoy, it meant that he now gets to own the brand that he created and gets to buy it back for nothing after having sold it for upwards of $500 million initially. It is a win-win for both parties.
Dave Portnoy Net Worth
Given the no-compete clause and other conditions, Dave Portnoy would have to find other revenue streams for Barstool. Luckily, he has some money to spend having created a net worth based on the brand value of his creation, despite his many controversies that saw him banned from NFL games.
His net worth is expected to be around $100 million. He can now increase it further by increasing revenues for the brand and if he were to sell it again, he will get some profit out of that too. Even though PENN would get half of the proceeds, he will get the remaining amount with the effect that he now has the ability to sell the same product twice with no extra cost.
For everyone involved, this was a deal that made the most sense and it has accordingly transpired.