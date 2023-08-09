Dave Portnoy's acquisition of Barstool Sports has suprised observers, with Jason Whitlock among them. In a news that few saw coming, the founder of Barstool brought back his own brand from PENN Entertainment as part of a domino effect of wider market realignment.

ESPN signed a deal with PENN entertainment. As part of the deal, Barstool Sports once again was sold back to Portnoy. Jason Whitlock praised it and said it was fascinating and that he was blindsided by it. He wrote,

"Wow. This is fascinating. Good for Barstool and Portnoy. Didn't see this coming."

Why did Dave Portnoy buy back Barstool Sports from PENN Entertainment?

Dave Portnoy got to buy back Barstool Sports at no cost after he had sold it for $551 million to PENN a few years earlier. After PENN entered into an agreement with ESPN, it made no sense for them to hold on to Barstool Sports, given the former is the market leader in the field. Therefore, they were of the mind to let it go back for free with some steep conditions.

Barstool now has a no-compete clause with PENN meaning it cannot advertise any sportsbooks. Not only that, it cannot launch its own sportsbook as per the terms given. Finally, the deal also says that PENN will receive 50% of the gross proceeds received by Dave Portnoy,

“... in any subsequent sale or other monetization event of Barstool.”

Thus it made complete sense for PENN to sell Barstool. For Portnoy, it meant that he now gets to own the brand that he created and gets to buy it back for nothing after having sold it for upwards of $500 million initially. It is a win-win for both parties.

Adam Ryan 🤝 @AdamRy_n



The company was sold for $500M to Penn in 2020.



Three years later, Portnoy acquired 100% of the brand back for $0.



But that's not the whole truth. Here's what really happened The Barstool deal is the talk of Twitter.The company was sold for $500M to Penn in 2020.Three years later, Portnoy acquired 100% of the brand back for $0.But that's not the whole truth. Here's what really happened

Dave Portnoy Net Worth

Given the no-compete clause and other conditions, Dave Portnoy would have to find other revenue streams for Barstool. Luckily, he has some money to spend having created a net worth based on the brand value of his creation, despite his many controversies that saw him banned from NFL games.

His net worth is expected to be around $100 million. He can now increase it further by increasing revenues for the brand and if he were to sell it again, he will get some profit out of that too. Even though PENN would get half of the proceeds, he will get the remaining amount with the effect that he now has the ability to sell the same product twice with no extra cost.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



So Penn paid $500M+ for Barstool and might give it back for free (if Portnoy never sells)? That's crazy. This section of the press release reads like @stoolpresidente paid $0 to get Barstool back by agreeing to sign non-competes and giving up 50% of a future sale.So Penn paid $500M+ for Barstool and might give it back for free (if Portnoy never sells)? That's crazy. pic.twitter.com/CzUSs57V8T

For everyone involved, this was a deal that made the most sense and it has accordingly transpired.