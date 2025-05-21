"Biggest insult of all time" - Dave Portnoy disgusted at Ryan Clark name-dropping him with Keith Olbermann in RG III controversy

Ryan Clark is quickly becoming one of the most controversial personalities in the NFL world. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety had made unsavory remarks about Robert Griffin and his wife Grete III in a rant about Caitlin Clark's foul on Angel Reese during a WNBA game this past Saturday.

The former Washington quarterback and ESPN analyst had condemned Clark's insinuations about him and Grete on his YouTube channel, but he was not the only person incensed at the remarks.

At the 2:16 mark of his rant, R. Clark also mentioned Dave Portnoy and Keith Olbermann:

"When RG III jumps onto the hate train or the angry train, it now follows what we saw from Keith Olbermann, from Dave Portnoy as they poured on to Angel Reese to make her the villain and Caitlin Clark heroic or hero story."

This caused the Barstool Sports founder to fire back at the former Steelers Super Bowl champion in his rant on X.

"I can't believe I'm ranting about this again... Ryan Clark made a video attacking RG III and in the process name-dropped me and Keith Olbermann, which is the biggest insult of all time. Like, don't ever put me in the same sentence as Keith Olbermann. Guy's a certified jackass."

Speaking of Griffin, he condemned Clark's insinuations about him and Grete on his YouTube channel:

"I think all of you know there's a line in life that you just simply don't cross. Wives and children are always off limits, and Ryan Clark has sprinted past that line. Ryan Clark didn't like my sports take... and that's fine... But what you don't do is turn around and personally attack me and my family."

Marcellus Wiley, Sage Steele join in condemning Ryan Cark for anti-RG III comments

At least two more prominent personalities have joined the anti-Ryan Clark band wagon recently. The first was former edge rusher Marcellus Wiley, who accused his fellow ex-Pro Bowler of hypocrisy on YouTube channel (from 3:02 in the video below):

"You're going to go seesaw and actually go at a black man just because he's married to a white women - which is interesting, because last time I checked, your first love, your baby mama, your first child was from a white woman."

Another person who joined was former Sportscenter host Sage Steele, who took to her social media to write this:

"Another classless, divisive, gross, unnecessary comment from Ryan Clark. But…it’s par for the course. We should expect nothing less. Shameful."

Le'Veon Bell and Asante Samuel have also shared their thoughts, with the latter even calling Clark "sensitive".

