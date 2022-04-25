Watch: David Beckham had a special surprise waiting for Tom Brady

Tom Brady just won another meaningful award. At the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards, he was recognized with the coveted Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first NFL player to win the award.

Brady's friend David Beckham presented him with the award early on Sunday.

Beckham said:

"Hi, everyone! It's David Beckham here. It's my honor to take part in this year's ceremony award. It is very hard to argue that the winner of this year's Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award is not the greatest of all time. He is a man who never took no for an answer, someone who pushed himself through every setback and proved the naysayers wrong every single time. The type of character who displays the resilience, tenacity, and leadership found only in true living legends.

"He's had 22 seasons of unprecedented success, winning seven Super Bowls, more than any other NFL team, and he was named Most Valuable Player in five of those championships. He's started more games than any other NFL player and is the game's all-time record holder for the most games won by any starting quarterback, most passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. He is the only player who has beaten all 32 teams in the National Football League."

Beckham added:

"When I think about the peak of athletic excellence, it is hard not to think of this person. Watching him play is nothing short of inspiring. History will recognize these amazing accomplishments and what I and many of his friends see is a great human, a great father, a family man, friend and a partner. He's a true champion and the greatest of all time. He is the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award winner, my friend, Tom Brady."

Tom Brady showcases his longevity winning the Laureus 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award by returning for a 23rd season

Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady intitially retired this off-season, but after a change of heart, he announced that he would be returning for a 23rd season this year.

Brady has played more seasons than any other QB and more than any other non-kicker in NFL history. Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, wins, and completions, and has been named to an NFL-record 15 Pro Bowls. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner and five-time Super Bowl MVP. Hw won league MVP three times in his career. Brady will be back again for another season, looking to reach more milestones in his 23rd season.

