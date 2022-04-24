“Clearly there’s something going on behind the scene” - NFL fans question Kadarius Toney’s character after being placed on trade block after rookie season

When the New York Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney out of Florida with their first-round pick in last year's draft, the expectation was that he would be a franchise receiver. After just one season with the Giants, New York has reportedly been listening to offers for Toney.

During the scouting combine in early March, GM Joe Schoen was asked if Toney was a tradeable piece.

Schoen said:

“I don’t think Kadarius is a tradable piece,’’ Schoen said at the time. “Again, if somebody calls, we’re gonna listen. But, he’s a good, young player that our coaches really like. We’ve been in constant contact with him, and we’re excited to see what he can do.’’

Toney finished his rookie campaign with 39 catches for 420 yards, but showed signs of his potential as a pass catcher in Week 5. During that game, he broke Odell Beckham Jr.'s rookie record with 10 receptions for 189 yards.

With a new regime in New York and a new head coach (Brian Daboll) and GM (Joe Schoen), they could potentially want to move on from the team's 2021 1st-round pick as they think he has some red flags.

Toney has not endeared himself to the new brain trust by not attending the voluntary offseason workout program with the team this spring.

Fans question Kadarius Toney as a teammate after being placed on the trade block

It's odd for a player to be in the second-year of their rookie contract and be placed on the trade block. With this surprising news surfacing yesterday, fans questioned Toney's character.

@ChadW_FF thinks that Toney being placed on the trade block has to do with his character as he's shown potential in the games he's played.

Clearly the Kadarius Toney news has nothing to do with his on the field ability. You don't trade 1st round players after year 1, especially ones who have shown promise. Clearly there's something going on behind the scene



I don't get some of the victory lapping I've been seeing Clearly the Kadarius Toney news has nothing to do with his on the field ability. You don't trade 1st round players after year 1, especially ones who have shown promise. Clearly there's something going on behind the sceneI don't get some of the victory lapping I've been seeing

@AzeezBurner thinks Toney isn't going anywhere.

@patsfan2110 questions why Toney is on the trade block, referring to possibly his locker room behavior as the reason.

Anyone know the reasoning for moving toney? Has to be some sort of of locker room issue right???

@Chrizzilla85 thinks that they would fit well in Cincinnati.

@jeffphowe tweeted that Toney should have an intriguing trade market.

Giants WR Kadarius Toney has an intriguing trade market. While I've heard from some teams that have no interest, others are high on the talent and ability to let him develop in their system. Sounds like he's been available for a little while. The draft should create urgency.

@AntonioMcslice thinks the Giants should trade Toney for Deebo Samuel.

@Nader723 thinks it's been a weird offseason.

@iam_cei thinks the Patriots should monitor this situation.

@PeterParker308 thinks Toney is a hothead.

@slex_amith11 thinks Toney would be a good fit with the Chiefs.

While it is odd for the second-year player to be on the trade market, he is under a new GM and head coach this season, and they may not want him in their future plans. This will be a situation to monitor in the next few weeks.

