Days after Brock Purdy’s $265,000,000 deal, 49ers make Fred Warner’s 3-year contract extension official

The San Francisco 49ers made Fred Warner's contract extension official just days after Brock Purdy locked in his massive $265 million payday. The 49ers kept the cash flowing, this time for the heartbeat of their defense.

Ad

On Thursday, the Niners officially announced a three-year, $63 million extension for the 28-year-old linebacker. He now becomes the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL. With $56.7 million guaranteed, Warner's new deal edges Roquan Smith's $20 million annual average. The 49ers LB will now clock $21 million per year.

“Fred sets the tone for our entire team,” said GM John Lynch today. “His leadership, energy and professionalism truly embody what it means to be a Niner.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Warner’s numbers back the franchise's confidence in him. The All-Pro linebacker has posted more than 118 combined tackles in seven straight seasons, never missing a beat. Last year, he seldom looked out of form when he played through a fractured ankle without missing a single game.

This is the second time Warner’s contract has set the bar for linebackers across the league. He boasts four First Team All-Pro nods in the past five years, a feat matched only by Myles Garrett.

Ad

From George Kittle to Brock Purdy to now Warner, the 49ers keep their core locked and loaded for another Super Bowl run.

Also read: Christian McCaffrey reacts to Fred Warner's $63,000,000 blockbuster contract extension

Fred Warner played a role in Brock Purdy's $265,000,000 deal

After becoming the NFL’s seventh highest-paid quarterback with a five-year, $265 million contract extension, Purdy opened up about the emotional ride to the massive payday.

Ad

In a sit-down with NFL Network yesterday, the 49ers QB credited veterans like Fred Warner, George Kittle and Nick Bosa for keeping him mentally grounded through the process. Purdy shared:

“Kittle, Fred Warner, Bosa, like all those guys sort of just gave me a heads up on, hey, man. Like this is how it goes. It's a business... Allow your agent and everybody that's on their side of things be able to handle it and trust in them, and just focus on what you can control.”

Ad

“And don't get caught up in the little things and taking things personal and being dramatic with some stuff like allow them to handle it. Keep being who you are, and have faith that it'll get done. And so, sure enough, it did. And so here we are.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The advice worked. With $181 million guaranteed and a $53 million annual average, the deal speaks volumes about San Francisco’s faith in Purdy, even after a 2024 season hampered by injuries across the offense.

Also read: Deebo Samuel makes feelings known as ex-49ers teammate Fred Warner signs $63,000,000 million extension

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.