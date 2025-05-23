Days after Caleb Williams controversy, Ben Johnson makes feelings known on Bears QB history

Earlier this month, Caleb Williams found himself in the midst of controversy. This was because of the revelations made about his initial feelings on joining the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2023 draft.

In Seth Wickersham's upcoming book called 'American Kings: A Biography of a Quarterback', Williams' dad Carl believed Chicago is where "quarterbacks go to die." Hence, they explored ways to keep Caleb from going No. 1 to Chicago.

The Bears have not had a good track record when it comes to developing quarterbacks. However, despite the negative history, new head coach Ben Johnson has a confident outlook for the future.

During a press conference on Wednesday, he shared his true feelings about the Bears' QB history amidst the Caleb Williams drama.

"I love it," Johnson said. "I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative. That's where great stories are written. So we're looking to write a new chapter here- 2025 Chicago Bears, and looking forward to the future."

Caleb Williams took over as the starting quarterback of the Bears during his rookie campaign. Unfortunately, they finished with an underwhelming 5-12 record under ex-head coach Matt Eberflus. The quarterback tallied a total of 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing.

According to his dad, Williams had a tough time during the 2024 season. In his interview with Seth Wickersham, his dad opened up about how the quarterback had to study film on his own without any guidance from the coaches.

It was also rumored that Caleb Williams wanted to go to the Minnesota Vikings in the draft. Ben Johnson addressed these rumors on Colin Cowherd's podcast, stating that at present, Williams is all-in on giving his best for the franchise and helping them succeed.

Colin Cowherd has high hopes for Caleb Williams - Ben Johnson partnership

Last Friday, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts about the quarterback's development under Ben Johnson's regime.

On his eponymous show, he stated how Johnson has utilized the offseason to provide for Williams on offense. He talked about the rumors surrounding Caleb Williams and the Vikings while touching on the Bears' failure at the quarterback position.

"They (Chicago Bears) got him potentially his Sean McVay. What's the first thing Ben Johnson did. Clean up the offensive line for his young quarterback."

The last time the Bears made the playoffs was during the 2020 season. It will be interesting to see if they can break this losing streak and become a Super Bowl contender during Johnson's debut campaign.

