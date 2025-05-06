Days after Eli Manning's ownership bid, $65,000,000 Giants icon eyes stake in $7,300,000,000 franchise: Report

On May 5, it was reported that New York Giants icon Michael Strahan had legitmate interest in becoming a part owner of the legendary Giants franchise.

According to Sportico writers Scott Soshnick and Eden Novy-Williams, approximately 10% of the New York Giants are available for purchase as of this time. As a result, it appears as though Strahan may be interested in taking some of that available ownership stake.

"Former New York Giants star Michael Strahan and billionaire Marc Lasry have teamed up to pursue an investment in the NFL team, according to multiple people familiar with the talks." the article stated which can be found using the following link.

The news comes only a few days after it was also reported that fellow club icon, QB Eli Manning had interest in joining the team looking to purchase a major stake in the franchise. However, it was later noted that Manning would not follow through on the opportunity at this time.

Should this be the case and Strahan does indeed become a part owner of the Giants, he will join a growing list of former players joining ownership at the end of their playing careers. Most notably, legendary QB and arguably the greatest player of all time Tom Brady became part of the Las Vegas Raiders ownership team following his retirement from the National Football League.

Michael Strahan Career Earnings

According to the popular sports financial and contract company 'Spotrac', Strahan has career earnings of $76,335,500 during his 15 year National Football League career. In addition to the money he has made during his NFL career, Strahan has remained in the football world since retiring, including moving into a media role for FOX Sports.

Although the deal has yet to be completely finalized or officially confirmed by any of the parties involved, it is evident from the report that Strahan at least has some preliminary interest in becoming a new part owner of the New York Giants in 2025.

