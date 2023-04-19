DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly made himself available to other teams as the three-time All-Pro plans to move away from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. A bunch of teams have shown genuine interest in acquiring the star wide receiver before the 2023 NFL Draft.

In a surprising move, Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller told reporters on Tuesday that Hopkins would be open to joining him in Buffalo for the 2023 NFL season.

"You just never know until you know. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract. I'm not sure what the circumstances are or what's going on with that, but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis," Miller said.

This isn't the first time Miller has tried to recruit a wide receiver. The 2021 Super Bowl-winner made a recruiting pitch to get his former Los Angeles Rams teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Bills last year. Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty surrounding Beckham Jr.'s return from ACL injury, the move failed to materialize as the three-time Pro Bowler teamed up with Lamar Jackson at the Baltimore Ravens.

DeAndre Hopkins to Bills possible, Chiefs in the mix too

Just earlier this month, Hopkins shared his preferred landing spots with the public during an interview. Although he didn't verbally mention the team names, but used facial expressions to answer the questions. He shrugged and smiled when asked about the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs respectively.

CBS Sports @CBSSports @ATCoveredPod DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next 👀👀 @ATCoveredPod https://t.co/wExi14e28M

Hopkins' two options make a lot of sense as the Chiefs and Bills have dominated the AFC over the last few seasons and look miles ahead of other contenders going into the new season. The decision will be a difficult one since he will play a pivotal role in Patrick Mahomes' solid Super Bowl winning team. Elsewhere in Buffalo, Hopkins will be a part of an equally strong offensive unit alongside quarterback Allen.

Miller is pushing hard to land the versatile receiver, who registered more than 1,400 yards in his first season with the Cardinals in 2020. The only caveat is that he's played just 19 games, owing to injuries and a six-game suspension last campaign for performance-enhancing drug usage.

