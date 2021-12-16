NFL fans react to shocking DeAndre Hopkins news 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee sprain in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Hopkins had five catches for 54 yards on 12 targets in the loss, but the Cardinals suffered a double blow, losing the game and also Hopkins for the rest of the regular season.

It was on Hopkins' final target where the injury happened as Kyler Murray threw into double coverage for Hopkins. The two Rams defenders landed on the legs of Hopkins, who was then seen to be in distress.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hopkins will miss the last four games of the Cardinals' regular season with the team hopeful of his return for the postseason, but a second opinion regarding the injury will be looked after. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury feels that a second look at the damage will not produce much optimism.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN.

Prior to this season, Hopkins had been extremely durable, only missing two games in his entire career. However, he has already missed three games this season with a hamstring injury and will now miss at least four with his knee sprain.

Fans react to Hopkins' injury

As expected, NFL fans were in a state of shock when the news emerged that Hopkins would miss at least a month of NFL action.

Connor Livesay @ConnorNFLDraft Arizona dealing with injuries to James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins.



Arizona @ Dallas in about two weeks. Arizona dealing with injuries to James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins.Arizona @ Dallas in about two weeks.

Ray Juray III @rjuray3 #AZCardinals AZ Cardinals will be shutting down WR1 DeAndre Hopkins as he is dealing w/ a knee injury, but are hopeful to have him back for the playoffs. I understand the extra cautiousness over the knee, as that is the most concerning. AZ will need several WRs to step up #NFL AZ Cardinals will be shutting down WR1 DeAndre Hopkins as he is dealing w/ a knee injury, but are hopeful to have him back for the playoffs. I understand the extra cautiousness over the knee, as that is the most concerning. AZ will need several WRs to step up #NFL #AZCardinals

tyler @tstreaks @AdamSchefter Heal up DHop! Good thing we have a well balanced team, Green Kirk Ertz Moore Conner Edmonds time to step up big! @AdamSchefter Heal up DHop! Good thing we have a well balanced team, Green Kirk Ertz Moore Conner Edmonds time to step up big!

This guy's fan acct @asport5fan @SheilaBabiii @AdamSchefter that is a completely unrelated injury to his hamstring and it happened cause 2 dudes fell onto him in the back of the endzone @SheilaBabiii @AdamSchefter that is a completely unrelated injury to his hamstring and it happened cause 2 dudes fell onto him in the back of the endzone

Kory Woods @KoryEWoods injuries suck but with DeAndre Hopkins going down, the Rams potentially received a gift injuries suck but with DeAndre Hopkins going down, the Rams potentially received a gift

LPJ @RenoDynasty Minor news to monitor: James Conner (hanging with Hernandez) and Deandre Hopkins (Wilfork on the first date) are both receiving MRI’s on their respective injuries. This news could be a key factor for two playoff teams aspiring to win a championship. Minor news to monitor: James Conner (hanging with Hernandez) and Deandre Hopkins (Wilfork on the first date) are both receiving MRI’s on their respective injuries. This news could be a key factor for two playoff teams aspiring to win a championship.

Matt Johnson @MattJ_Sports I’m going to be extremely sad if injuries rob us of ever seeing high-end DeAndre Hopkins again I’m going to be extremely sad if injuries rob us of ever seeing high-end DeAndre Hopkins again

To have a player of the caliber of Hopkins out for the remainder of the regular season is a bitter pill for the Cardinals to swallow. With tricky games against the Colts and Dallas in the last four weeks, Kyler Murray is going to have to spread the ball around.

Much of the load will now fall on Cristian Kirk, Zach Ertz, AJ Green and James Conner (if fit) to help propel the Cardinals into the playoffs with some momentum.

After the Cardinals relinquished the NFC's number one seed to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, they dropped to number three seed. The Cardinals do not have a bye in the first week of the playoffs. Should they continue to lose, the team that has been the most dominant all season faces the real possibility of an early exit in the playoffs.

