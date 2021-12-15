"Not someone playing" - NFL analyst has a surprising pick for who was the biggest winner of Rams vs Cardinals tie

The L.A Rams with Matthew Stafford at the helm, produced a superb win over division rivals the Arizona Cardinals last night. Without a host of stars available, Stafford and the Rams played complete football for four quarters to come away with a priceless victory.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. is in the midst of some serious form as well. With three touchdowns in his last four games, including one last night along with 77 receiving yards on six catches.

Nick Wright from First Things First on Fox suggested that the biggest winner to come out of the Rams and Cardinals game was in fact Odell Beckham's father.

“The biggest winner of yesterday's game, oddly enough, was someone not playing in it," Wright said. "Someone who never played an NFL game. Odell Beckham senior, the biggest winner of yesterday's game, he looks like the smartest man in league what team's gonna hire him as a scout, we don't know"

Beckham finding form for the Rams

It's no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. had a tomulchous time in Cleveland. Often used as a scapegoat for why the Browns and Baker Mayfield played so poorly. In response to the continued criticism, OBJ's father made a video of all the throws that Mayfield missed to his son, which did not go down well in Cleveland.

Many suggested Odell was washed up and could not play like he used to. Well, he is giving a lot of people a good serving of humble pie. In his six games with the Browns, Beckham Jr. did not score a touchdown and only surpassed 70 receiving yards twice.

Since making the move to the Rams, in his four games Beckham Jr. has had two games over 70 yards receiving and has three touchdowns (all in consecutive games).

The Rams appear to have been a good landing spot for Beckham Jr., and his recent productivity suggests that he will be a valuable weapon come the postseason as the Rams chase a Super Bowl.

Given his recent performances, many might begin to point the finger back at Baker Mayfield as to why Beckham Jr. didn't work in Cleveland, but for whatever reason, Matthew Stafford is starting to get the best out of Odell Beckham Jr. and one can imagine how happy his father must be to see his son making plays again in the NFL.

