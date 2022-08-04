"At this point, they're just making up stuff" - Deebo Samuel annoyed with media's recent reports about him 

Deebo Samuel addressed various media reports about him after signing his three-year, $71,550,000 contract extension this offseason. There were various media reports that the wide receiver wanted to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers.

The supposed reason behind this was that he didn't want to play running back in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. However, the 26-year-old said that those in the media are just fabricating stories.

David Lombardi of The Athletic said that reports of the receiver not wanting to play running back were "false," noting the wideout stating:

"At this point, they're just making up stuff."

Last season for San Francisco, Samuel had 59 carries for 365 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Those eight rushing touchdowns tied him for 10th in the NFL and the most on the 49ers team for the 2021/22 season. His 365 rushing yards were second on the team to Elijah Mitchell, who rushed for 963 yards.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, the receiver had 22 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Shanahan’s offense is predicated on adaptability when it comes to positions, and the receiver's unique skillset might’ve saved San Francisco’s season last year.

Shanahan stated the wideout will be at his disposal to take snaps at running back if necessary.

The head coach also said:

“Deebo is a special player. That’s why he’s earned this contract. That’s why he’s going to continue to earn it moving forward.”

Samuel and his 2021/22 season

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

While Samuel was beneficial to the team on the ground, he also showed why he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL. He had 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. If you count the postseason, he's the first player ever to gather 1,500 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards in a single season.

Entering his fourth season in the league, his talents as both a wideout and a running back will be vital to helping second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Let’s see how the receiver fares and if we can get another season of 1,500 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards in 2022.

