Deestroying makes unconventional pick for Fantasy MVP out of the NFC North on eve of NFL season opener

YouTuber sensation Deestroying has made a name for himself by rubbing shoulders with NFL players. Now, he's selected his favorite to win MVP for 2023.

Here's how the YouTuber put his choice:

"Justin Jefferson… I like Justin and good friend of mine. He balls out year after year. I think Jettas."

Deestroying bucks MVP trend

In NFL fantasy football, running backs and quarterbacks are often seen as the most valuable positions. There are only so many bellcow running backs anymore with teams electing to use committees to save their durability in addition to a push to throw the ball more. Even when it comes to MVP selections in just the NFL league itself, quarterbacks have won the award in the vast majority of seasons.

The last non-quarterback NFL MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012, according to Pro Football Network. A wide receiver has yet to win the award in the Super Bowl era. Still, for Deestroying, it appears he's seen enough out of the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver to put him at the top of every podium he can.

Justin Jefferson's ascendance revisited

Justin Jefferson at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

When Stefon Diggs jumped ship, not many believed that the Vikings were going to have an option even close. Instead, one could strongly argue, he has already passed Justin Jefferson in terms of talent in 2023. In his rookie season, Jefferson caught 88 passes, earning 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

Many expected him to return to earth after such a strong rookie year as defensive coordinators elected to saddle him with double-teams. Instead, he even beat his previous totals, earning 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022, he elevated himself into the one percentile by earning a sizzling 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

Now, the conversation regarding the best receiver in the NFL for most centers around Tyreek Hill, Jefferson, and when healthy, Cooper Kupp for some.

Hill earned 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns last year, falling short of Jefferson. That said, he also has many more years of dominance compared to the Vikings' top wide out. As such, the debate between the two camps is a competitive one. Will 2023 tighten or widen the gap?

