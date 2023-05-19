Donald De La Haye Jr., better known as Deestroying, is now reaping the well-deserved rewards of his unwavering dedication and hard work. With an impressive subscriber count of over five million on his YouTube channel and a notable signing with the esteemed esports organization Faze Clan last year, his success knows no bounds.

Not only has Deestroying made significant strides in the digital realm, but he has also established fruitful collaborations with prominent figures such as Logan Paul. Moreover, he has embarked on a venture as a partial owner of Fan Controlled Football's Glazier Boyz alongside renowned hip-hop artist Quavo and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman.

However, Deestroying's journey to success was far from instantaneous, as he revealed in a recent episode of Front Office Sports Today. Reflecting on his past, he recalled a time when he faced adversity during his tenure as a placekicker at the University of Central Florida.

Deestroying said:

“I made the decision, I was deemed ineligible, and I had to, you know, grow up, be a man and figure things out. Actually, fun fact, I was actually homeless for about six months, I slept on my best friend's couch, he had a little one-bedroom apartment with his girlfriend and his dog, and I was just kicking it on the couch.”

“Basically, every day, I woke up, and I told myself, look, I can't fail, like, I have no other option. So, every day I got up, you know, low key, got some crying in, and then just went straight to work, put in a lot of hours editing, filming a lot of hours into the creative, and just continue to make the content.”

In 2017, Deestroying faced further obstacles when the NCAA demanded that he demonetize his YouTube channel, citing regulations that prohibited college athletes from profiting from their personal brand. He faced a difficult decision but chose to prioritize his channel, relinquishing his eligibility to play college football.

Subsequently, he pursued legal action against the university, eventually securing the opportunity to complete his education, albeit without the chance to continue his collegiate football career. His case, along with others, contributed to the NCAA's landmark decision to permit college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) starting in July 2021.

How Deestroying’s popularity grew

He only had 94,000 subscribers when he left UCF. But he stuck to his game plan of doing what he does best. He created comedic skits regarding football personnel and performed kicker trick shots.

De La Haye's repertoire also included impressive impersonations of renowned figures like Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr., further bolstering his appeal. Collaborating with esteemed athletes such as Cam Newton, Antonio Brown, and Tyreek Hill further cemented his growing popularity.

A pivotal moment in Deestroying's journey arrived when he signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League (CFL). Initially joining their practice roster, he encountered limitations placed on American players, which resulted in his transfer to the Suspended list. Paradoxically, this arrangement allowed him to focus on his YouTube channel without being encumbered by mandatory team obligations.

As of writing, Deestroying’s YouTube channel will turn eight years old next month. He has uploaded 571 videos and gained 5.17 million subscribers. De La Haye has also reached the one-billion view mark. He is also represented by WME Agency, the world’s longest-running talent agency formed by the merger of William Morris Agency and Endeavor.

But while his channel grows, his ultimate dream is to play in the NFL. Deestroying got invited to the 2021 Scouting Combine and won Kohl’s Pro Combine kickoff competition. However, he is yet to make it to a 53-man active roster.

