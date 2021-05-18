Ryan Kerrigan Eagles Contract: How much will the linebacker earn in Philadelphia?

Veteran linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent ten seasons with the Washington Football Team, making the Pro Bowl four times.

Signing Kerrigan gives the Eagles defense a major upgrade. The Eagles defense needed a playmaker and Kerrigan could fill that role.

Ryan Kerrigan signs one-year deal with the Philadephia Eagles

Ryan Kerrigan had been drawing a lot of interest from teams around the league, but he decided to stay in the NFC East and sign a one-year deal with the Eagles on Monday.

Former Washington DE



Ryan Kerrigan announces on his Instagram he’s joining the Eagles pic.twitter.com/VURu3fROBS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 17, 2021

Kerrigan's one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles is worth up to $3,500,000.

Why did the Washington Football Team let Ryan Kerrigan leave?

Washington drafted Ryan Kerrigan out of Purdue University with the sixteenth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. Kerrigan signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,720,000. In 2015, Kerrigan signed a five-year extension with Washington worth $57,500,000.

In the first nine seasons in Washington, Kerrigan started every game each season. But in 2020, Kerrigan played just 38% of the defensive snaps, a career-ow for the veteran. He still managed to get 5.5 sacks and seventeen tackles.

Rookie Chase Young received the majority of the playing time last season, which caused Kerrigan to start just one game.

A four-time Pro Bowler with 95.5 career sacks, @RyanKerrigan91 is a force on the field and a respected leader off of it.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 17, 2021

End of an era in Washington

In his ten seasons with Washington, Kerrigan racked up 95.5 sacks, making him the all-time sacks leader in the Washington Football Team franchise.

He played at linebacker for most of his career on a 3-4 defense. In 2020 the Washington defense moved to a 4-3 defensive scheme with new Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Kerrigan was moved to the defensive end position in this new scheme. But the veteran struggled to adapt to the change and with Chase Young dominating in his rookie season, Kerrigan's time in Washington had to come to a close.

Philadelphia Eagles fans will be happy that they will have Ryan Kerrigan playing with them and not against them anymore. Some of his best games with Washington have been against the Eagles. In nineteen games against the Eagles, the veteran had 24 quarterback hits, 13.5 sacks, 51 solo tackles, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.