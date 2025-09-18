Deion Sanders' GF Karreuche reveals true feelings viral Kayla Nicole-Chris Brown lap dance as her ex-BF gets off social media amid backlash

Deion Sanders' girlfriend, beauty brand founder Karreuche Tran has found herself in the midst of a viral moment regarding ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. The singer made headlines recently after he brought Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, up on stage during the "Breezy Bowl" concert.
Chris Brown then gave Kayla Nicole a lap dance in a moment that quickly circulated on social media. On Tuesday, Karreuche Tran was at LAX and ran into TMZ who asked her about her opinion on the viral moment. She went on to say that Kayla Nicole looked like she enjoyed it and that's all that matters.
"I'm glad she had a fun time, that's what matters." She continued by saying: "Girl, Yeah you did that."-Karreuche said of Kayla Nicole's appearance on stage.
Chris Brown has since deleted his social media accounts in the wake of the incident. Brown faced backlash over his previous comments about colorism and some saw the lap dance with Kayla Nicole as a bad look.
Karreuche Tran and Chris Brown dated on and off between 2011 and 2014.
Karreuche Tran confirmed relationship with Deion Sanders after his cancer surgery
In July, NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders announced that he had surgery to remove his bladder. Sanders said that a cancerous tumor had been found and that doctors determined surgery was necessary in order to remove the cancer.
Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr.'s media company, Well Off Media, documented the his journey and released a short documentary "For Your Glory" about the diagnosis and procedure. Karreuche Tran was shown in the video, supporting Sanders amidst his health battle. Her appearance in the documentary confirmed what had been rumored for months prior, that the two were indeed a couple.
Tran has been coy when asked about her current relationship status. After the documentary aired she said on the "What’s Next w/ J. Ryan" podcast that she was indeed dating someone and that she was happy with her current relationship.
Tran was also seen in recent photos alongside Deion Sanders' granddaughter Snow. The Hall of Famer has also commented on Tran's social media posts.
