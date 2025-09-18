Deion Sanders' GF Karreuche reveals true feelings viral Kayla Nicole-Chris Brown lap dance as her ex-BF gets off social media amid backlash

Deion Sanders' girlfriend, beauty brand founder Karreuche Tran has found herself in the midst of a viral moment regarding ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. The singer made headlines recently after he brought Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, up on stage during the "Breezy Bowl" concert.

Ad

Chris Brown then gave Kayla Nicole a lap dance in a moment that quickly circulated on social media. On Tuesday, Karreuche Tran was at LAX and ran into TMZ who asked her about her opinion on the viral moment. She went on to say that Kayla Nicole looked like she enjoyed it and that's all that matters.

"I'm glad she had a fun time, that's what matters." She continued by saying: "Girl, Yeah you did that."-Karreuche said of Kayla Nicole's appearance on stage.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TMZ @TMZ Karrueche Tran Happy for Kayla Nicole After Chris Brown Lap Dance https://t.co/VG2e7EakJZ

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chris Brown has since deleted his social media accounts in the wake of the incident. Brown faced backlash over his previous comments about colorism and some saw the lap dance with Kayla Nicole as a bad look.

Karreuche Tran and Chris Brown dated on and off between 2011 and 2014.

Karreuche Tran confirmed relationship with Deion Sanders after his cancer surgery

In July, NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders announced that he had surgery to remove his bladder. Sanders said that a cancerous tumor had been found and that doctors determined surgery was necessary in order to remove the cancer.

Ad

Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr.'s media company, Well Off Media, documented the his journey and released a short documentary "For Your Glory" about the diagnosis and procedure. Karreuche Tran was shown in the video, supporting Sanders amidst his health battle. Her appearance in the documentary confirmed what had been rumored for months prior, that the two were indeed a couple.

‏۟ @rebootjays https://t.co/ZwSu5x8gfT

Ad

Tran has been coy when asked about her current relationship status. After the documentary aired she said on the "What’s Next w/ J. Ryan" podcast that she was indeed dating someone and that she was happy with her current relationship.

Tran was also seen in recent photos alongside Deion Sanders' granddaughter Snow. The Hall of Famer has also commented on Tran's social media posts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension