Deion Sanders reveals which NFC team he wanted Shedeur to be drafted to, and it's not Browns or Eagles

Deion Sanders has made an interesting revelation about his son Shedeur Sanders' draft process. In an interview with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, the Colorado Buffaloes coach admitted that he wanted them to draft his son so that he could be a part of this NFC South team.&quot;First of all, let me tell you how much I got love for you,&quot; Sanders said on the 'Home Grown with David &amp; Derek Carr' podcast. &quot;I wanted my son to be on the same team that you were on, because I know you report into him and lead him. And you don't know, the timing of your text message to me, the emotions of your text message, the peace that it gave me, you have no idea what it meant to me.&quot;&quot;So I'm thanking you again publicly about the DM or text that you sent me. Thank you man! You have no idea. But I really did want my son on the same team that you could guide him and lead. I'm telling you man. God has his way and it's going to work out.&quot;Shedeur Sanders was a projected first-round pick during the pre-draft process. However, he ended up falling out of the first four rounds. The Cleveland Browns then decided to acquire Coach Prime's son in the fifth round with the 144th pick.Apart from him, they also drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Before the start of the season, the Browns named veteran Joe Flacco as the starter, with Gabriel as the backup. Shedeur Sanders was listed as the third-string option on the quarterback depth chart. He is yet to make his official appearance for the team.Shedeur Sanders shares his honest thoughts on Kevin Stefanski's stalling backup QB decisionEarlier this week, the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals, leaving them with just Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel as options on the quarterback depth chart. Despite this situation, coach Kevin Stefanski has not yet revealed his QB plan for the rest of the season.Shedeur Sanders came forward to share his thoughts about Stefanski delaying the QB2 decision of the team.&quot;We're going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon Gabriel ready for the game,&quot; Shedeur said. &quot;You know whatever that means. Each and every day, even when Joe was the starter, preparing the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there at any point in time.&quot;&quot;I'm overly confident within myself. I know when I first got here, I'm ready to play. But, you know, its up to the coaches and whatever decision they make then, I'm fine with it.&quot;Gabriel was named as the team's QB1 during last week's 21-17 loss to the Vikings. In that game, he recorded 190 yards and two touchdowns passing. They are next scheduled to face the Steelers on Oct. 12 at 1:00 pm ET.