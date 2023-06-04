Deion Sanders has been fixing football programs for historically black colleges and universities in his coaching career. He has now taken on the remit to do the same in Colorado.

However, going by his latest comments, he has some prescription for the country as a whole as well. At the NADA show, which stands for the National Automobile Dealers Association, he voiced a number of opinions.

He considers America has gone soft and what he would do about it. Addressing the the auto dealers in the audience, he exclaimed,

“We’ve got a soft country right now! We gotta get back to the basics. You all are providers, leaders, and conduits of change... We cannot change; we gotta get back to the basics... Applaud yourself."

Deion Sanders has never been shy to express controversial opinions

This was not the first time that Deion Sanders has stirred up some controversy.

Beyond the report at the NADA, he had strict rules for his student-athletes in college. He was clear that there were to be no slides, no armpits exposed, no wife beaters, sit in front of the classroom, and be the perfect gentleman.

Coach Deion Sanders Message to his players as Classes Start* No Slides, No armpits exposed* No wife beaters * Sit in front of the Classroom* Be the Perfect Gentlemanhttps://t.co/6ZiQhpUiCv

He has had some harsh words for other people in the footballing world as well. When speaking about the Football Hall of Fame, he reiterated that they, too, had become soft.

"There needs to be a starting 11, there needs to be an upper room. My [bust] don't belong with some of these other [busts] that's in the Hall of Fame. I'm sorry, I'm just being honest. I'm just saying what you all are thinking and a lot of you all Hall of Famers are thinking the same thing. This thing is becoming a free-for-all now, man."

After this year's draft, Deion Sanders pummelled all of the NFL teams, bar the New England Patriots, for not taking on an HBCU player. Despite his certainties on many matters, there has been pushback on many of his opinions, including from some of his allies, like Shannon Sharpe.

When Deion Sanders expressed his opinions regarding HBCU players, his fellow Pro Football Hall-of-Famer countered. Sharpe expressed that the draft process is fair and teams have the right to take in the best players, irrespective of where they come from.

However, there are no indications that he is revisiting any of his opinions. Even prior to the NADA show, his choice of a Ford F-650 Supertruck had made it abundantly clear that he wanted to go big or go home. But who can blame him, given that his how he got his monicker "Prime Time."

