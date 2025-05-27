DeMarvion Overshown has 3-word message for Micah Parsons as Cowboys edge rusher turns 26

DeMarvion Overshown joined the Dallas Cowboys via the 2023 NFL draft. The ex-Texas Longhorns star was drafted in the third round with the 90th overall pick. The linebacker has spent two seasons playing with Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

On Monday, as Parsons celebrated his 26th birthday, Overshown sent his greetings to his teammate via social media. The linebacker shared a story on Instagram that included a snippet of him and the 4x Pro Bowler on the field.

Overshown added Luke Combs' song, 'Can I Get an Outlaw,' with the story and wrote:

"Happy Birthday Brudda."

Overshown's IG story

Overshown and Parsons shared a deep brotherly bond with each other. Last season, when DeMarvion Overshown injured himself during their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Parsons was left feeling emotional while speaking with the press.

"I cried," Parsons said. "That's my little bro, bro. To understand what he's going to have to go through, to be there for him physically, mentally. It's just so challenging because he's so talented. The year he was having-I really don't think that's fair."

This was DeMarvion Overshown's second torn ACL injury. He suffered a similar season-ending outcome during their preseason game against the Seahawks in 2023. So far, the linebacker has just played in 13 games for the Cowboys.

Overshown is making good recovery from his injury and is expected to be available for the upcoming season.

DeMarvion Overshown expects to make a comeback ahead of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving showdown against the Chiefs

The Cowboys have a tough schedule for the 2025 season. They begin their campaign with a showdown against the Super Bowl LIX champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. Apart from this, they are scheduled to take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Thanksgiving.

Despite the difficulty of the schedule, DeMarvion Overshown is excited for their game against Patrick Mahomes and his team. After their Thanksgiving showdown was revealed, he took to social media to express his competitiveness.

"Oh yeah, I'm active in this," Overshown wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Last season, the Cowboys finished with a disappointing 7-10 campaign. This led to the team firing Mike McCarthy after five seasons. Brian Schottenheimer was promoted from offensive coordinator to become the next head coach of the franchise.

The Cowboys last made the playoffs during the 2023 season. However, they have not won a Super Bowl since 1996. It will be interesting to see if Schottenheimer can end this drought during his debut head coaching campaign.

