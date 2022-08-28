"I’m just going to completely remove myself" - Derek Carr had a stern response to Dana White's claim that Raiders almost signed Tom Brady

UFC boss Dana White revealed last week that there was a deal in place that would have sent Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster signing.

This would have seen current quarterback Derek Carr's tenure in Las Vegas come to an end. Luckily for him, owner Mark Davis vetoed the deal and Carr is still slinging it in Sin City.

In an interview on Tuesday, Carr was asked to comment on the rumors. He expressed no interest in entertaining the matter and said he wants to move past it. Here is his statement:

“It really doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there. So, I’m just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It’s been nice just answering football questions. And hopefully, no more drama in the city. That’s what I hope.”

Derek Carr has been a point of stability in Las Vegas over the past few tumultuous years. He led the Raiders to a playoff appearance last year, throwing for 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Derek Carr's new teammate Davante Adams hails Aaron Rodgers as the best quarterback in the NFL

Davante Adams will have to team up with Derek Carr in the upcoming season

Wide receiver Davante Adams got used to catching passes from league MVP Aaron Rodgers. They were one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL. The pair were together in Green Bay for eight years and combined for 69 touchdowns.

Those days are over now, as Adams was traded this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. Even after his reunion with collegiate teammate Derek Carr, Adams has held high praise for his former quarterback.

In a recent appearance on the Pivot podcast, he stated that Rodgers firmly remains the best signal-caller in the NFL. Adams said that Rodgers has an effect on the team equivalent to former NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

"He's the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game. He had the Michael Jordan effect. ... (He's) gonna make you play better ... just by being on the field."

He went on to praise his new teammate Derek Carr, stating that the Raiders quarterback is extremely underrated. Adams also held high praise for fellow wideout Hunter Renfrow and tight-end Darren Waller, singling them out as elite threats. Adams has his eyes set on his first Lombardi trophy come the end of the season.

