Contrary to his previous social media post, DeSean Jackson is not leaving football.

On Saturday, the veteran wide receiver had posted this on Instagram, hinting at retirement:

"Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone"

But since then, he has responded to the rumors of said retirement by writing on Instagram Stories:

"They reaching my last post wasn't a retirement post! I just had to get some stuff off my chest!!"

He also said that if he indeed were going to retire, he would be explicit about it:

"Y'all will know when the Boi retire!!"

DeSean Jackson's denial of rumors of his retirement - image via Instagram

Will DeSean Jackson be a good addition for Super Bowl contenders? Ex-Rams WR's NFL career explored

As DeSean Jackson carefully plans his future, it is important to remember he has a wealth of experience that could prove vital to whoever signs him.

Selected in the second round out of California-Berkeley in 2008 by the Philadelphia Eagles, Jackson first established himself right from his debut game. He amassed six catches for 106 yards and eight punt returns for 97 yards - the most all-purpose yards for a rookie receiver. For his efforts, he made the All-Rookie Team.

However, he did not enter the national consciousness until 2010, his third season. On December 19, the Eagles had been trailing the New York Giants 10-31 - only to rally and tie the game with 14 seconds left. After two incompletions and a sack on their last possession, the Giants elected to punt.

Jackson initially botched the return, but recovered it, before running 65 yards to the end zone as time expired. The game-winning play, called the "Miracle at the New Meadowlands", was crucial in clinching the NFC East for the Eagles.

Jackson's first tenure with the Eagles ended controversially, as he was released from a five-year, $51-million contract despite putting up his best statistical performance en route to his third Pro Bowl. He subsequently joined the divisional rival Washington Redskins for three years and $24 million, two-thirds of it guaranteed.

In Landover, Maryland, he helped the team win the NFC East in his second season; however, they lost to the Green Bay Packers. He also led them to their first winning-season streak since the 1990's the following year; but it did not result in a playoff appearance.

After two years in Tampa, Jackson was traded back to the Eagles in 2019. He played two years before leaving for the Rams. With Los Angeles, he received a Super Bowl ring despite having been waived mid-season, and then joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was last seen with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, playing in only seven games and starting one. Options for him this season remain limited as of today. However, any team who signs him would immensely benefit from his deep-threat skills - he has the most touchdowns from at least 60 yards (26), and is also tied for most from at least 80 (five).

