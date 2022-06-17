Deshaun Watson's defense case could involve New England owner Robert Kraft’s alleged massage parlor scandal

Deshaun Watson may have had the biggest scandal in at least recent NFL history when it comes to massage parlor scandals, but he was hardly the first. As such, the precedent set by the NFL's punishment in earlier cases could inform the quarterback's defense, according to Pro Football Talk via Total Pro Sports.

Specifically, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have all been tied into massage parlor scandals of a similar vein to Watson.

Speaking on the case of Robert Kraft, Pro Football Talk explained how Kraft's lack of punishment could be used as a defense to excuse the quarterback from suspension:

“If the league means what it says when it says that owners are held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline for violations of the Personal Conduct Policy, the manner in which Snyder, Kraft, and Jones were handled by the league becomes directly relevant to the manner in which Watson is handled, too.”

The key difference between the quarterback and the owner is each party's relationship with the NFL. In general, the quarterback plays under the owners who mostly co-exist with the other league owners under an agreement that forms the NFL. A quarterback has a much more bottom-up relationship with the league than the owner, who has a much more lateral relationship.

However, according to Pro Football Talk, the owners suffer a much more severe penalty for conduct violations. Watson's side will explain that since Kraft didn't suffer a suspension, the quarterback will also not need one.

Deshaun Watson's turbulent 2020s

Cleveland Browns Introduce New Quarterback

Despite several significant accomplishments in 2022, many would argue the 2020s have not gone as perfectly as Deshaun Watson would have hoped. At the end of 2019, the quarterback was peaking in the NFL and growing better each season. Some saw him as the force that would finally push the Houston Texans to their first Super Bowl victory.

Instead, while Watson's playing quality increased, his team's win-loss record plummeted. In 2020, the quarterback threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but his team went 4-12. Soon after the season's conclusion, he was confronted by his past. More than 20 victims came forward, alleging sexual misconduct.

The accusations resulted in numerous lawsuits at the civil and criminal levels. The over 20 lawsuits also factored into the quarterback missing the 2021 season entirely.

After a year of little movement, the quarterback was cleared of criminal charges in early 2022. Soon after, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns and landed the first fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history.

As soon as he had earned the contract, however, a new wave of four accusations and a report by The New York Times surfaced, putting him back on the defensive. With an NFL investigation still underway, many wonder if the quarterback will find the field in 2022. Will he prove the doubters wrong?

